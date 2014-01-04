Tembo Gold drills 12.96 g/t gold over 5.54 metres at Tembo Project, Tanzania

Share this article

Tembo Gold Corp. [TEM-TSXV; T23A-FSE] reported the first results of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign on the 100%-owned Tembo project in Tanzania. The company has designed a 7,000-metre program of drilling of which approximately 5,500 metres is expected to be completed before the drillers break commences in December.

Significant gold intersections have been achieved and structural interpretation of the results is providing an improved understanding of the controls in mineralization at the three targets, Ngula 1, Nyakagwe Village and Nyakagwe East.

A total of 3,353 metres of drilling has been completed at the three targets, Nyakagwe Village, Ngula 1, and Nyakagwe East, comprising a total of 18 drill holes. Best intersections returned included 12.96 g/t gold over 5.54 metres from 89.01 metres, including 29.67 g/t gold over 2.35 metres from 91.44 metres at Nyakagwe Village.

All holes logged and sampled to date intersected gold mineralization and confirmed the geological continuity of structures hosting the gold. The structural controls on mineralization are now being evaluated in detail to improve the targeting of future drilling planned for 2023, and the commencement of a resource-definition drill program.

Drilling has achieved a number of exceptional high-grade individual samples at Nyakagwe Village. TDD0162: 84.14 g/t gold over 0.67 metres from 89.61 metres. TDD0163: 37.43 g/t gold over 0.30 metres from 115.72 metres. TDD0164: 57.23 g/t gold over 0.30 metres from 57.28 metres.

Follow-up drilling will now focus on delineating the strike and plunge extensions of these high-grade intersections with the goal of defining an initial resource.

Additionally, new artisanal workings on Ngula 1 are to be mapped and sampled to complement the interpretation of the current drilling program and potentially identify new drill targets.

Tembo Exploration Manager, Hendrik Meiring, commented, “The initial drill program for this year has successfully confirmed the styles of mineralization and the key structural controls within the three targeted areas This new information is critical to the updating of our geological modeling and the focusing of the next stages of our drilling program.”

Tembo President and CEO, David Scott, stated, “Our 2022 drilling program has progressed well and results have been extremely encouraging, supporting and enhancing our geological understanding and confirming the presence of significant gold mineralization. This will assist in ensuring a well targeted follow-up drilling program in 2023 with the goal of initial resource definition.”

The Tembo Gold Project is located adjacent to Barrick’s 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania.





