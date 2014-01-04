Tembo Gold drills 4.14 g/t gold over 3.85 metres at Tembo, Tanzania

Share this article

Tembo Gold Corp. [TEM-TSXV; T23A-FSE] reported further encouraging Ngula 1 target results from the ongoing diamond drilling campaign on the company’s Tembo Project in Tanzania. The company planned a 7,000-metre program of drilling of which 4,648m was completed before the drillers break commenced in December, drilling recently recommenced and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

All drillholes intersected gold mineralization with one exception and a previously recognized, but undrilled cross structure, returned significant gold intersections associated with abundant sulphide, strong deformation and alteration.

Highlights: A total of 3,586 metres of drilling has been completed at Ngula 1 in this phase of drilling, comprising a total of 23 drill holes. The recent drilling at the target totaled 1,390 metres and 11 drillholes (excluding one abandoned drillhole).

Best intersections returned in the recent drillholes include 5.22 g/t gold over 1.93 metres from 107.18 metres; 4.14 g/t gold over 3.85 mietres from 118.49 metres, including 7.03 g/t gold over 2.08 metres; 19.90 g/t gold over 0.57 metres from 35.24 metres; and 1.68 g/t gold over 5.28 metres from 72.45 metres.

All holes logged and sampled to date intersected multiple gold mineralization except for one drill hole. A set of drillholes targeted a known northeast trending structure that had never been drilled. Significant strong sulphide mineralization encountered in this cross structure returned positive gold results that are expected to improve with depth.

These results are associated with robust geology comprising narrow to wide zones of strong shearing of the host rock, with associated alteration, quartz veining and sulphide mineralization.

This cross structure and its intersection with the main structures and other northwest trending cross structures is considered a key component of the geological control of wide and potentially high-grade mineralization at Ngula 1.

Ngula 1 is a 600-metre long 120-200-metre broad zone hosting multiple east-west trending shear zones. These shears almost ubiquitously host gold mineralization within multiple highly foliated, altered and veined structures.

The intersections achieved to date highlight that the mineralization as well as the structural deformation and alteration zones pinch and swell, and it is interpreted that this is controlled by the intersection of the structures that are developed in three primary directions, east-west, northeast southwest and northwest-southeast (similar to Bulyanhulu).

The current drill program has made a significant contribution to the understanding of the geological controls and attitude of these zones.

This drilling program has provided the data to conduct a detailed structural interpretation which will enable resource definition drilling at Ngula 1 along high-grade shoots.

The drilling has also confirmed the persistence of the structures hosting the Ngula 1 mineralization, of multiple east-west structures truncated by the cross-cutting structures that are also host to gold mineralization.

Tembo Exploration Manager, Hendrik Meiring, commented, “The recent completed drilling provided us with additional geological information that has contributed to a more advanced understanding of possible areas of enrichment in mineralization along known existing mineralized structures at Ngula 1 and an ongoing detailed structural study will assist us in targeting future planned drilling targets and possible extension along strike of known mineralized structures.”

Tembo President & CEO, David Scott, stated, “Ngula 1 target has once again returned an encouraging set of results, and highlighted the potential of the newly drilled northeast trending cross structure hosting very good mineralization. It is key that we now analyze the structural data this drilling has provided in anticipation of a resource drill out as we pursue the high-grade zones along the plunges, as well as the main gold bearers along strike and down dip.”

No capping of high-grade values has been applied to the assay results.

Tembo Gold has 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project located adjacent to Barrick’s 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania.





