Tempus Resources drills 86.99 g/t gold over 2.11 metres at Elizabeth, British Columbia

Tempus Resources Ltd. [TMRR-TSXV, ASX; TMRFF-OTC] reported Elizabeth gold project assay results for the first hole drilled at the No. 9 vein (EZ-22-19) and for drill holes EZ-22-14 through EZ-22-16 that targeted the Blue vein at the 100%-owned Blackdome-Elizabeth project 200 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia and 35 km north of the past-producing Bralorne gold mine.

Tempus’ first drill-hole into No. 9 Vein, EZ-22-19 hit “bonanza” grades, with intersections of two zones of quartz veining, including 87.0 g/t gold over 2.11 metres from 135.67 metres, which included a sub-section grading 184.9 g/t gold over 0.70 metres from 136.79 metres.

Assay results have also been received for drill holes EZ-22-14 through EZ-22-16 targeting the Blue Vein, with EZ-22-16 intersecting multiple zones of quartz veining with anomalous gold mineralization over approximately 155 metres from 80.0 metres, with more notable intersections, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.58 metres from 197.1 metres; 0.76 g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 223.20 metres; including 1.58 g/t gold over 0.28 metres from 223.42 metres.

EZ-22-15 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining with anomalous gold mineralization over approximately 141 metres from 93.0 metres with more notable, including 0.21 g/t gold over 1.07 metres from 128.11 metres; 0.89 g/t gold over 0.46 metres from 146.00 metres, including 1.39 g/t gold over 0.29 metres from 146.00 metres; and 1.35 g/t gold over 0.55 metres from 186.30 metres; and 1.93 g/t gold over 0.23 metres from 224.55 metres.

Assays for 19 drill-holes from the 2022 program at Elizabeth remain pending, including holes where visible gold has been reported

Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented: “EZ-22-19 as our first hole on No. 9 Vein come in with a ‘bonanza’ intersection of 87 g/t gold over 2.11 metres. Other holes on No. 9 Vein showed interesting structure including the highly anticipated EZ-22-20, which contained visible gold over 26 metres of continuous quartz veining that we’re still waiting for. Overall No. 9 Vein has joined the Blue Vein as a priority target to continue to extend the known mineralized envelope at Elizabeth.”

The No. 9 vein is a vein for which its northeastern extent was mapped and initially explored via an underground adit in the early 1940s and was subject to a limited amount of historic drilling in the 1980s.

During the 2022 drill program, Tempus has completed 10 drill-holes targeting potential No. 9 Vein mineralization along strike of the historical works to the southwest. Several of the No. 9 Vein drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining including 3 drill-holes reporting the presence of visible gold.

EZ-22-19 being reported today effectively confirms the discovery of a previously unknown high-grade southwestern extension of No. 9 Vein. It intersected two zones of quartz veining including a 2.11 metre zone containing visible gold occurrences from 135.67 metres with assays of 86.99 g/t gold over 2.11 metres from 136.11 metres (as being reported today), and a second zone of quartz veining over 0.50 metres from 162.92 metres.

Two other drill-holes targeting the No. 9 Vein with assays pending also encountered visible gold, including:EZ-22-20 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining including 25.75 metre zone of sheeted quartz with multiple occurrences of visible gold from 94.8 metres and second zone of quartz veining over 2.25 metres from 206.45 metres. Assays remain pending for this exciting hole.EZ-20-28, located approximately 100 metres along strike from EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20 and intersected quartz veining over approximately 2.0 metres from 117.50 metres containing multiple occurrences of visible gold. Assays remain pending.

Drill-holes EZ-22-14, EZ-22-25 and EZ-22-16 reported in this release targeted the Blue Vein. Drill-holes 14 through 16 are located mid-point between two high-grade shoots in the Blue Vein. Assay results showed multiple zones of sheeted quartz with anomalous gold values in drill-holes EZ-22-15 and EZ-22-16 over zones of over vertical 80 metres of continuous quartz veining.

In addition, visible gold has been observed in drill-hole EZ-22-36 drilled at the southern extension of the Blue Vein. The grains of visible gold were observed within a narrow quartz vein of approximately 0.25 metres in thickness from a depth of 188.38 metres. This observation of visible gold extends the southern extension of the Blue Vein by approximately 80 metres bringing the total strike length of high-grade gold zones to approximately 300 metres.

Tempus is midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI 43-101/JORC resource estimate.

