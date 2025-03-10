Terra Clean Energy plans summer drilling at South Falcon East Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Terra Clean Energy Corp. [CSE: TCEC; OTCQB: TCEFF; FSE: 9O0] is planning a summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit, Saskatchewan.

The property lies 18 km outside of the edge of the Athabasca basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. [TSXV: SYH; OTCQX: SYHBF; FRA: SC1P] in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn an up-to-75% interest in the property.

The company is planning an extensive drill program for summer 2025, consisting of approximately 2,500 metres of drilling. The purpose is to test an area highlighted in the winter 2025 program, where it is interpreted that a north-northwest-trending brittle structure, a north-dipping structure with strong clay alteration and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect. This puts many of the indicators identified as being key components for higher-grade uranium mineralization all in the same location.

It is generally accepted that, for higher-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca basin, several key indicators are required: graphitic metasediments; brittle reactivated basement structures; reducing fluid (indicated by clay alteration); and oxidizing fluid (indicated by hematite alteration, transports uranium).

All these features have been identified in the Fraser Lakes B deposit area. Where they are projected to intercept is considered a top-priority target area for the discovery of a higher-grade unconformity-related basement-hosted uranium deposit and additional mineralized pegmatites.

“The Athabasca basin is one of the world’s foremost uranium basins, accounting for some 20% of world uranium production. It has been well explored and understood for many years, attracting billions of dollars of investment. For these reasons and the fact that our VP, exploration, has worked extensively in the basin and is excited about our findings that it is an immediate priority to follow up the very encouraging winter results this summer,” said Greg Cameron, CEO. “Finding an unconformity-basin-hosted deposit like Eagle Point or Rough Rider would be company changing,” added Cameron.

The coming program will be a helicopter-supported drill program encompassing seven to 10 diamond drill holes targeting an area approximately 120 to 150 metres north of drill holes SF0063, SF0065, SF0066 and SF0067, which were completed during the winter program. The results of these drill holes were reported in press releases dated March 10, 2025, and April 1, 2025. The summer field program is anticipated to commence mid-June and run for approximately four or five weeks.

The campaign will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Terra Logic staff and C. Trevor Perkins, vice-president, exploration, for Terra Clean Energy. Operations will be based out of a local contracting camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for this program is anticipated to be $2.0 million.

“The results from the winter drilling program are very encouraging,” commented Perkins. “We are excited to get back in there and test where the clay alteration intersects the mineralized zone and graphitic sediment package. This an exciting target as this can bring together many of the key features associated with the known basement-hosted unconformity deposits in the basin,” continued Mr. Perkins.

Samples of the mineralized intervals from the winter program are outstanding. They have been submitted for analysis at the geoanalytical laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Sask. Results are expected mid- to late May.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96-million-pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.

