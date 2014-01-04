Thesis Gold drills 1.6 g/t gold over 95.7 metres at Ranch, British Columbia

Share this article

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; THSGF-OTCQX; A2QQ0Y-WKN] reported Thesis 3 zone assay results from the company’s 2022 drill program at the 100%-owned Ranch gold project in north-central British Columbia’s Toodoggone mining district.

Highlights include drill hole 22TH3DD015 that returned 95.70 metres core length of 1.60 g/t gold, including 17.00 metres of 2.82 g/t gold within the recently discovered Western Zone.

Drill hole 22TH3DD020 returned 48.73 metres of 2.16 g/t gold, including 11.76 metres of 3.63 g/t gold (see table in original press release for additional drill results from the Thesis 3 zone).

Drilling at Thesis 3 indicates broad, steeply-dipping, parallel, zones of fault-controlled epithermal gold mineralization. Mineralization now extends to over 250 m strike length, more than 250 metres vertical depth, and remains open along strike to the NW and SE.

The structures controlling mineralization within the Thesis Structural Corridor extend along strike for over 1.5 km and include the Bingo and Thesis 2 Zones.

Assays are pending for additional drilling between the Bingo, Thesis 2 and Thesis 3 zones where alteration similar to known gold mineralization suggests a potential link between all three zones.

Dr. Ewan Webster, president and CEOr, commented: “We are very excited with the excellent recent results at the Bonanza-Ridge Zone and the new discovery at the Steve Zone. Today’s results from Thesis 3 further demonstrates the potential for broad-scale gold mineralization at Ranch. It’s great to see mineralization continuing to expand at Thesis 3, in keeping with our hypothesis that the Thesis Structural Corridor will evolve in to one large connected system.”

The Thesis Structural Corridor comprises the Thesis 2, Thesis 3, and Bingo zones. The Corridor is characterized by a km-scale NW-SE trending magnetic low that is crosscut by numerous NE and N-S trending structures. Drilling at Thesis 3 continues to return broad intervals of epithermal gold mineralization within leached and vuggy silica-altered andesitic volcanic rocks that often coincide with northwest oriented faults.

The broad magnetic low and significant intervals of argillic- and silicic-altered volcanic rocks at the Thesis Structural Corridor are likely a representation of prolonged fluid flow and host rock alteration along faults and fractures that acted as fluid pathways at the time of gold mineralization.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the “Golden Horseshoe” area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C.

