Thesis Gold extend mineralization at Bingo Zone, Lawyers-Ranch Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Thesis Gold Inc. [TSXV: TAU; WKN: A3EP87; OTCQX: THSGF] reported the first drill results of the 2025 season alongside the completion of a 86 line-km Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey at its 100%-owned, road-accessible Lawyers-Ranch Project in the Toodoggone mining district of northern British Columbia.

As part of this exploration season the Company concentrated on follow-up resource expansion at the Bingo zone while also advancing the understanding of new and previously untested targets through additional geophysical surveys and drilling.

These efforts build on the strong economics outlined in the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment which demonstrated a strong after-tax NPV (5%) of C$1.28 billion, an IRR of 35.2%, and a 2.0-year payback period at US$1,930/oz gold and US$24/oz silver.

Importantly, drill results such as those reported here not only expand the resource zones but also provide the opportunity to evaluate whether Ranch ounces, which were scheduled late in the mine plan in the PEA, could be brought forward. Bringing this material earlier into the mine plan has the potential to enhance project economics, improve payback, and further strengthen the overall development case.

The company’s current work highlights the significant exploration and expansion potential that exists within this established economic framework. Updated project economics are expected in Q4 2025 with the results of a Prefeasibility Study (the 2025 PFS) led by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC.

Highlights – Resource Expansion at Bingo: Drillhole 25BNGDD001 intersected 0.73 g/t gold, 2.17 g/t silver, and 0.35% copper over 13.61 metres beginning at 140.39 metres downhole, immediately below a new zone first observed during geotechnical drilling in 2024. This hole also contains a deeper, 1.90-metre interval of 80.02 g/t Ag and 0.47% Cu beginning at 286.10 metres. This is a unique mineralization signature compared to other parts of the Bingo zone.

Drillhole 25BNGDD002 intersected 89.30 mteres of 1.10 g/t Au from surface. This intercept includes an interval of 12.00 m of 2.31 g/t Au, 3.47 g/t Ag, and 0.24% Cu beginning at 71.00 metres downhole.

Mineralization in this hole extends 30 m beyond the currently modeled mineral resource domains. The hole was abandoned, ending in mineralization due to ground conditions, further emphasizing the expansion potential of the Bingo resource.

New Geophysical Data provide important context for untested targets that had previously been defined solely by surface geochemical footprint.

Simcoe Geoscience was contracted to complete a 2D induced polarization survey, covering 86.1 line-km across the area. This work has also led to the discovery of several compelling new targets, the details of which will be highlighted in a forthcoming release.

The 2025 PFS initiated in January 2025 is on track for release later this fall.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, shared, “Our work at Ranch this year continues to underscore the project’s potential beyond what is captured in the 2024 PEA. Drilling at Bingo emphasizes that there is still room for growth in the Ranch portion of the resource. In addition, the IP survey has opened up an entirely new perspective on the central portion of Ranch. This region stands out as a compelling area for discovery in an area where exploration efforts have previously taken a backseat.”

Drilling at the Bingo Zone was designed to accomplish multiple goals including expanding upon results from previous drill programs, and metallurgical sampling within a known resource area. Drillhole 25BGNDD001 intersected chlorite–sericite–altered volcanic rocks, overprinted by domains of silica dickite alteration and crosscut by abundant mineralized anhydrite and barite veins. This style of alteration and mineralization occur in proximity to vuggy silica zones within the high-sulfidation epithermal system. Quartz–carbonate veins with elevated silver, copper, and zinc were intersected at 286.1 m downhole (1.90 m of 80.02 g/t Ag and 0.47% Cu). This style of alteration and mineralization is characteristic of intermediate-sulfidation systems highlighting the potential for a high-grade precious- and base-metal opportunity underlying the high-sulfidation domain that drives the Mineral Resource at Bingo.

Drillhole 25BNGDD002 intersected a broad, nearly 90 metres, zone of intensely developed vuggy and leached silica that is locally overprinted by dickite–alunite alteration. Mineralization consists of gold- and silver-bearing copper sulfides and sooty sulfides that infill vugs and fracture networks. These results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization westward of the domains that form the existing Mineral Resource by >30 metres. This result further demonstrates the robust nature of the Bingo system and points to areas to continue building on the Mineral Resource base.

The company also entered into a market promotion agreement with Epstein Research (Peter Epstein, or Epstein), under which Epstein will provide advertising services to Thesis in consideration for an aggregate of US$12,000 at a rate of US$2,000 per month for an initial term of six months from May 15, 2025 to November 15, 2025.

The company may renew the agreement for an additional six months, subject to TSXV approval.

Thesis Gold is focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project. A 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation.

The company’s 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

Share this article