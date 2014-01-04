Thesis Gold intersects 3.14 g/t AuEq over 32 metres at Ranch, British Columbia

Share this article

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; THSGF-OTCQX; A2QQ0Y-WKN] provided an update on recent assay results from the 2022 summer drill program at the Ridge zone on the 100%-owned Ranch gold project, located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights include Ridge hole 22RDGDD011 that returned 39 metres core length of 2.56 g/t gold and 11.99 g/t silver (or 2.71 g/t gold equivalent – AuEq), including 32.00 metres of 2.97 g/t gold, 13.75 g/t silver or 3.14 g/t AuEq.

Ridge hole 22RDGDD017 returned 25 metres of 3.22 g/t gold and 28.78 silver (or 3.58 g/t AuEq), including 6 metres of 7.26 g/t gold, 4.15 g/t silver, or 7.94 g/t AuEq.

These positive drill results represent significant mineralized intersections demonstrating the continued expansion of the mineralized domains along dominant northwest and northeast oriented structures within the broader mineralizing system at the Bonanza-Ridge zones.

Drill hole 22RDGDD011 tested the depth extent of mineralization and confirmed continuity along broad scale fault structures that transect the Ridge zone, mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Drill holes 22RDGDD009 and 22RDGDD017 intersected significant mineralization between the Ridge and Bonanza zones.

Adjacent Bonanza drill holes 22BNZDD016 and 22BNZDD018 (pending assay results) intersected significant near surface, vuggy silica zones typically closely associated with mineralization at the Bonanza-Ridge zones.

The majority of initial assay results from the 2022 drill program have delivered strong, consistent intervals of significant mineralization.

Dr. Ewan Webster, president and CEO, commented: “The early assay results that we have received from the Bonanza-Ridge zone continue to deliver robust intervals of broad mineralization, demonstrating continuity along strike and at depth. The success ratio of drilling so far this season has been exceptional and over 75 per cent of holes have yet to be received.”

Early-stage results from the stepout drill campaign at the Ridge zone have expanded the mineralized domain(s) and provided essential geological context which will be integrated into future expansion programs. Drill holes 22RDGDD013 and 22RDGDD024 occur on the southern and northern extents of the Ridge zone and were part of a larger step out drilling program at the Ridge zone designed to test the extent of mineralization along the NE oriented fault structure. Drill holes 22RDGDD011 and 22RDGDD017 tested the southeast and southwest extents of the Ridge zone and successfully delivered broad zones of mineralization, with 22RDGDD011 further expanding the SE extent of known mineralization, and 22RDGDD017 helping infill the gap between the mineralized domains of the northern extent of the Bonanza zone, and the southern extent of the Ridge zone.

The promising results of the 2022 drill program have significantly progressed the understanding of the structural characteristics associated with mineralization at the Ranch Property including broadscale, interconnected fault zones with shallow high-grade zones encapsulated by broad intervals of significant mineralization, providing a strong case for the major resource potential of the Ranch property.

Thesis Gold is focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch gold project, located approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C.





