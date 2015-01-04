Thor Explorations drills 23.35 g/t gold over 3 metres at Douta, Senegal

Share this article

Thor Explorations Ltd. [THX-TSXV, AIM] reported drill results of significant gold mineralization from the Makosa gold deposit and the Sambara prospect at its Douta gold project, Senegal.

The Douta Gold Project encompasses the Makosa gold deposit which currently comprises a total resource of approximately 1.78 million ounces (Moz) of gold that consists of an Indicated resource of 20.2 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.3 g/t gold for 874,900 oz. gold together with an Inferred resource of 24.1 Mt grading 1.2 g/t gold for 909,400 oz. gold.

An infill drilling reverse circulation (RC) drilling program has targeted the Inferred Resources material within the optimized pit shells with the objective of converting this material to the Indicated Resource classification. In addition, a diamond drilling program has been completed within the Makosa and Makosa Tail areas in order obtain samples for detailed metallurgical test work. Further exploration drilling was also completed at the Sambara prospect.

The company is also pleased to announce the discovery of a new prospect, Makosa East, following the drilling of mineralized intersections.

The assay results from the drilling completed to date include the following highlights:

Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC807) returned 3 metres at 23.35 g/t gold from 78 metres. Makosa Tail (drill hole DTDD0021) returned 8 metres at 8.08 g/t gold from 36 metres. Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC848) returned 13 metres at 4.59 g/t Au from 96 m; Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC865) returned 9 metres at 4.33 g/t Au from 93 m; Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC842) returned 18 metres at 1.82 g/t Au from 25 m; Makosa (drill hole DTDD0029) returned 16 metres at 2.03 g/t Au from zero m; Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC844) returned 10 m at three g/t Au from 45 m; Makosa Tail (drill hole DTRC812) returned 6 metres at 4.94 g/t Au from 50 m.

Segun Lawson, president and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to announce further encouraging drilling results from Thor’s Douta Project in Senegal. The main purpose of the drilling has been to advance the project towards development by upgrading more of the resource to indicated classification and also to commence detailed metallurgical test work that is focused on achieving the most suitable and efficient ore treatment and extraction process.

“Once all the drilling results are in, we look forward to updating our Mineral Resource Estimate to form the basis of a preliminary feasibility study.

“We are also pleased to add the new Makosa East prospect to our development plan. In the coming year we plan to maintain focus on project development in Senegal to meet our objective of bringing the company’s second gold mine into production.”

Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria. Mining and production commenced at Segilola in 2021. Thor holds a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal.

Share this article