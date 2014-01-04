Thunderstruck Resources expands Rama anomaly, Fiji

Share this article

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. [AWE-TSXV; THURF-OTC] has compiled data on the 100%-owned Rama copper/gold porphyry, indicating an anomalous signature extending 2.5 km by 2 km and open in all directions. The Rama porphyry prospect is located on the southern part of Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu.

Previous interpretations had indicated an anomalous zone of 800 metres in diameter.

The expansion of the Rama target comes with the addition of historic sampling data done by Anglo in the 1970s, as well as recent work by Thunderstruck establishing a clear link between higher-level, gold-rich disseminated mineralization located at high-elevations on the Senikura ridge to the south. In short, both prospect areas now appear to represent the same very large, porphyry-related hydrothermal system.

The company’s recently hired in-house geologist, Huw Williams, who will be based in Fiji, is highly experienced in both epithermal and porphyry systems.

“We welcome Huw to the Thunderstruck team, and are thrilled to have such an experienced geologist who loves to be in the field. Huw brings a wealth of experience in both epithermal deposits like our Liwa asset and porphyries like Rama. He is based in Fiji, and heads to the field this week to oversee our Liwa and Rama exploration efforts.”

Rama is a classic Cu-Au (copper-gold) porphyry system akin to Newcrest’s Namosi (900 million tonnes (Mt) at km2 copper and 0.15 g/t gold, based on 1995 economics and feasibility studies), located 30 km to the east in similar aged and style of rocks. Rama’s Cu-Au (chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite) mineralization is spatial and temporally associated with secondary magnetite alteration and features classic porphyry-related alteration zonation, including potassic and phyllic (sericitic) alteration.

Geochemistry collected across the Rama area historically by Anglo, and more recent data collected by Thunderstruck at the southern Senikura zone, indicates extensive disseminated gold mineralization with a partially exposed porphyry system, open in all directions.

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high-value mineral deposits on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu. Fiji has a long history of mining, including the Vatukoula gold mine, which has already produced seven million ounces. Other Fiji deposits include Lion One’s Tuvatu gold mine, which has just commenced mining, and the 1.8-billion-tonne Namosi porphyry copper-gold deposit of Newcrest Mining.

Thunderstruck has exclusive exploration rights over 284 km2, making it one of the largest holders of mineral rights in Fiji. Projects include gold-silver epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets, along with the two VMS (volcanic massive sulphide) projects.

