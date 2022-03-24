Timberline drills 3.85 g/t gold over 24.4 metres at Eureka, Nevada

Share this article

Timberline Resources Corp. [TBR-TSXV; TLRS-OTCQB] report results from two more core holes from the 2021 drilling program at its 100%-owned Eureka project in Nevada. These are the final outstanding assays from the drill program, and they include one core hole in the Water Well zone (WWZ) and the completed silver and multi-element data from core hole BHSE-206C — totalling 861 metres of drilling.

The results from BHSE-192C confirm a significant zone of strong gold grades in the WWZ between drill holes BHSE-220C and BHSE-212C, which were reported during the first quarter.

Highlights of the mineralization in BHSE-192C include 24.4 metres of 3.85 g/t gold from 349.6 depth, including 4.6 metres at 8.35 g/t gold from 354.2 metres depth and 7.6 metres at 5.72 g/t gold from 364.8 metres depth.

The company also received the complete analyses for silver and other elements in drill hole BHSE-206C, from which the gold and partial multi-element data were reported in a news release dated March 24, 2022. As previously reported, this hole included multiple intervals of anomalous gold, including 7.6 metres averaging 1.04 g/t and 86.9 metres of 0.16 g/t gold.

Patrick Highsmith, president and CEO, commented: “Drill hole BHSE-192C is an angled hole drilled into the Water Well zone from the east. It is one of the first core holes to fill in between the high-grade results we reported last quarter. Our core drilling continues to confirm that the breccias at the base of the Dunderberg shale are consistently mineralized over considerable thickness, but this hole also encountered strong gold grades in sheared and altered mudstones higher up in the Dunderberg. This result also extends the zone well to the east from previous drilling. Given the encouraging gold and silver associated with the IP anomaly in the Graben zone farther east in BHSE-206C, we look forward to adding more core drilling in this area during the summer.”

Timberline Resources is focused on delivering high-grade Carlin-Type gold discoveries at its district-scale Eureka Project. The Eureka Property includes the historic Lookout Mountain and Windfall mines in a total property position of approximately 24 square miles.

The company is also operator of the Paiute Joint Venture Project with Nevada Gold Mines in the Battle Mountain District. These properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also controls the Seven Troughs Project in northern Nevada, which is one of the state’s highest-grade former gold producers. Timberline controls over 43 square miles of mineral rights in Nevada.

