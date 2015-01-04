Tincorp Metals drills 0.6% tin over 120.35 metres at Porvenir, Bolivia

Share this article

Tincorp Metals Inc. [TIN-TSXV; TINFF-OTCQX] reported the drill hole assay results for the Porvenir tin-zinc-silver project in Oruro, Bolivia. Tincorp is in the process of completing seven drill holes totaling 2,500 m for its 2023 drill program at the Project.

Hole DPOV0001 intercepted 284 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (0.60% Sn, 1.11% Zn, 6 g/t Ag, and 0.07% Cu) over 120.35 metres including 1022 g/t AgEq (2.25% Sn, 3.35% Zn, 21 g/t Ag, and 0.20% Cu) over 21.62 m.

The principal objective of this first phase of Tincorp’s drilling was to test the depth and lateral extension of the NNW-trending Condor Nasa structure. Condor Nasa is evident by the alignment of historic workings and labeled as NWV1. In addition to encountering mineralization in NWV1, drilling also intersected several other veins, in the hanging wall and footwall of NWV1, interpreted to be NS-trending structures (NSV, NSV1, NSV2). Hole DPOV0001 is a 25-metre down-dip step-out of historic Dowa Mining drill hole PV-41 (0.66% Sn, 1.44% Zn, and 6 g/t Ag or 322.8 g/t AgEq over 60.2 m).

In addition to the main NWV1, there are multiple north-south veins (NSV1 and NSV 2) which will open up more drilling targets, therefore, more potential for the Project. The highest interval of 1022 g/t AgEq (2.25% Sn, 3.35% Zn, 21 g/t Ag, and 0.20% Cu) over 21.62 m is related to the new north-south extending vein, NSV2, which corresponds to extensive historical surface diggings.

Mineralization in DPOV0001 occurs as sulfide and gangue minerals in veins, veinlets and breccias. The sulfide minerals recognized to date are dominantly pyrite, pyrrhotite, and sphalerite with lesser amounts of galena, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite. Sericite, siderite, and quartz are the predominant gangue minerals, though they form a minor portion of the mineralized zone. The mineralization is hosted within a chlorite-sericite altered shale and argillite sequence of the Silurian-aged Llallagua Formation.

Gordon Neal, CEO, said: “We are excited with these exceptional assay results from our inaugural drill hole, DPOV0001. Our drilling has uncovered new mineralized NS zones adjacent to our main NW, Condor Nasa vein. We believe these initial results, from the first of our seven planned holes, suggest potential for new mineralization proximal to the historic Condor Nasa structure.”

Tincorp Metals is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The company has signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The company’s 100%-owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

