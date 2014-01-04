Tinka Resources intersects 11.95% zinc over 44.9 metres at Ayawilca, Peru

Share this article

Tinka Resources Ltd. [TK-TSXV, BVL; TKRFF-OTCQB] reported results from four recent drill holes from the continuing infill and resource expansion drill program at the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc project in Peru.

Drill holes reported (A22-193, 197, 198 and 200) are from the West Ayawilca area and all have intersected high-grade mineralization. A particular highlight is the high-grade zinc intercept in hole A22-200, one of the best drill hole intersections ever made at West Ayawilca, with 44.9 metres at 12% zinc including 16.1 metres at 22.2% zinc.

Results have now been reported for nine holes in the current program (including four in this release), with five more drill holes pending (including holes A22-202 and A22-203, which are in progress). A second drill rig has been mobilized and two rigs are operating 24/7, one located each at West and South Ayawilca.

Key highlights: Drill holes A22-200, A22-197 and A22-198 all intersected high-grade zinc mineralization at West Ayawilca. A22-200 returned 44.9 metres at 12 zinc from 283.3 metres depth, including 16.1 metres at 22.2% zinc from 312.1 metres depth.

A22-197 returned 79.4 metres at 5.3% zinc from 271.6 metres depth, including 26.3 metres at 8.4% zinc from 281.7 metres depth. A22-198 returned 37 metres at 5.2% zinc from 312.3 metres depth, including 7.2 metres at 9.1% zinc from 326 metres depth.

Drill hole A22-193 intersected high-grade silver mineralization at relatively shallow depth on the edges of the zinc zone mineralization at West Ayawilca. A22-193 returned 21.6 metres at 175 g/t silver, 1% zinc and 0.3% lead from 168.3 metres depth, including 5.8 metres at 567 g/t silver, 0.8% zinc and 0.3% lead from 168.3 metres depth.

Holes reported here were drilled within the existing resource boundaries and will improve the geological knowledge and confidence of the West Ayawilca zinc zone, in particular the distribution of the high-grade zinc sulphide mineralization.

Zinc mineralization remains open at depth beneath hole A22-200. Drilling is expected to continue into early 2023 with two rigs operating – one at South and one at West.

Results are now reported for nine drill holes in the 2022 drill program, with approximately 12 additional holes planned or in progress with two drill rigs in operation. True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 80% of the downhole thicknesses.

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka’s president and CEO, stated: “The interval of 16 metres grading 22% zinc in hole A22-200 is one of the best zinc intersections ever drilled at West Ayawilca. All of the new drill holes have confirmed that the zinc-sulphide mineralization at West occurs as strata-bound sulphide replacement of the lowermost limestone and breccia-filling sulphide replacement of the overlying carbonate rocks.

Several more holes are planned to follow-up on these great drill results, targeting the highest-grade parts of the zinc deposit and possible extensions. The drill program at Ayawilca is continuing with two rigs – one targeting West and the other South Ayawilca (where several holes have results pending). We expect to be reporting drill results for several more months, with a resource update expected Q1 2023.”

Tinka has drilled approximately 4,900 metres so far in the 2022 zinc resource definition and expansion program, about halfway through the planned drill program, with several holes pending results and two holes currently in progress.

The main objectives of the 2022 drill program at Ayawilca are to target high-grade zinc mineralization and to expand the measured and Indicated zinc mineral resources. Indicated resources are currently estimated at 19.0 Mt grading 7.2% zinc, 17 g/t silver and 0.2% lead and Inferred resources are 47.9 Mt of 5.4% zinc, 20 g/t silver and 0.4% lead.

Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt.





Share this article