TinOne drills 0.14% tin over 48.8 metres at Great Pyramid, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. [TORC-TSXV; TORCF-OTCQB] provided further results from its Great Pyramid tin (Sn) project located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia. Drilling has now concluded, and data compilation and modelling are underway. The program has been highly successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralization near surface and at depth below and adjacent to historical drilling.

Highlights: Drillhole 22GPRC021 returned 14 metres of 0.36% Sn from 128 metres and 17 metres of 0.21% Sn from 181 metres. Drillhole 22GPRC014 returned 48.8 metres of 0.14% Sn from 87 metres.

“The diamond core extensions of drill holes 22GPRC014 and 22GPRC021 have delivered further encouraging results below the area of the historical resource at Great Pyramid,” commented Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman. “These drill holes have continued to demonstrate the quality of the Great Pyramid system which remains open in all directions. With the completion of this Phase 1 drill program our team has gained significant insights into the distribution and controls on mineralization and is now undertaking detailed modelling to determine the most appropriate next steps. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we continue to advance the project.”

Results reported here represent data from both the upper reverse circulation component and the lower diamond drill component of holes 22GPRC014 and 22GPRC021. The reverse circulation components were previously reported September 6, 2022 and October 11, 2022 and in this release, the combined intersections are reported where the diamond drill data are contiguous with the previously reported RC data (ie 22GPRC014 from 87 metres and 22GPRC021 from 128).

Results have been received for 3,816 metres of the Company’s completed 4,687 metre drilling program at Great Pyramid. These results represent complete results for 18 RC reverse circulation drill holes, results from two diamond cored holes and partial results from one diamond cored hole, in addition to results from six diamond tails and partial results from one other diamond tail.

The deposit is currently known over a strike length of more than 500 metres with an average width of approximately 150 metres. The depth extent of the deposit is unknown with only nine historical drill holes greater than 150 metres deep. These rare deeper holes encountered encouraging tin mineralization to depths of approximately 300 metres below surface2.

A historical mineral resource estimate was completed on the Great Pyramid Project for TNT Mines Ltd. That stated 5.2 million tonnes grading 0.2% tin for 10.4 kt tin. TinOne has tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia.





