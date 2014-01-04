Titan Mining drills 23.9% zinc over 48.7 feet at Empire, New York State

9 hours ago Staff Writer
Titan Mining Corp. [TI-TSX] reported recent drill results from a newly discovered zone of near-mine mineralization at the company’s 100%-owned Empire State mine in upstate New York. The newly identified mineralized zone lies in close proximity and between the company’s New Fold and Mahler ore bodies, which are areas of current major production for the company.

Significant mineralized intercepts include 32.5 feet assaying 19.0% zinc, 48.7 feet assaying 23.9% zinc, 25.4 feet assaying 15.0% zinc and 30.4 feet assaying 9.0% zinc.

The underground exploration program is ongoing, to date six holes have been completed. Assays have been returned on four of the holes, with two holes still pending results. The mineralization intercepted lies between the Mahler and New Fold ore bodies along the same structure. The relationship between the newly identified zone and the known ore bodies is currently being evaluated.

ESM General Manager Joel Rheault commented, “We are very optimistic about the drill results released today. The zone identified is high grade and spatially located in close proximity to our current underground mining and infrastructure. As we continue to expand the operation and increase throughput, an additional mining zone in this area could have a very positive near term impact.”

The underground exploration drilling is part of a systematic plan to test near-mine targets with the potential to host high-grade, large-tonnage deposits.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its Empire State Mine.


