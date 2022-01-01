Titan Mining drills 7.1% zinc over 36.2 metres at Empire State, New York

Share this article

Titan Mining Corp. [TI-TSX; TNMCF-OTC] reported an update on near-mine drilling recently completed at its 100%-owned Empire State mine (ESM) in New York state, revealing significant mineralized extensions of the No. 2 orebody, which has accounted for approximately half of the tons mined historically at ESM. Results include assays from drilling completed in West Ridge, the historic #2 Pit Area, Turnpike and Pump House. Each of these targets represents near surface extensions of the #2 Ore Body.

Key Mineralized intervals from West Ridge include 6.5 feet (2 metres) assaying 14.1% zinc, 1.9% lead, and 30.7 g/t silver; 101 feet (30.7 metres) assaying 4.1% zinc, 0.8% lead, and 12.2 g/t silver, including 8.3 feet (2.5 metres) assaying 9.7% zinc, 3.9% lead, and 29.7 g/t silver; 118 feet (36.2 metres) assaying 7.1% zinc, 0.6% lead, and 8 g/t silver, including 19.6 feet (6 metres) assaying 15.3% zinc, and 5 g/t silver; and 32.5 feet (9.9 metres) assaying 10% zinc, 0.4% lead, and 5.2 g/t silver; 107 feet (32.5 metres) assaying 5.1% zinc, 1.3% lead, and 15.3 g/t silver, including 17 feet (5.2 metres) assaying 18% zinc, 5.9% lead, and 46.4 g/t silver.

Key Mineralized intervals from the historic #2 Pit Area include 114.7 feet (34.9 metres) assaying 6.1% zinc, 0.9% lead, and 9.7 g/t silver, including 16.7 feet (5.1 metres) assaying 12.5% zinc, 3.1% lead, and 23.9 g/t silver; and 13.3 feet (4 metres) assaying 17.6% zinc, 1.5% lead, and 17 g/t silver; 48.4 feet (14.8 metres) assaying 7.5% zinc, 1.8% lead, and 20.4 g/t silver, including 24 feet (7.3 metres) assaying 10.9% zinc, 2.7% lead, and 31.5 g/t silver; 38.9 feet (11.8 metres) assaying at 7.4% zinc, 2.0% lead, and 16.8 g/t silver, including 15.7 feet (4.8 metres) assaying at 16.5% zinc, 4.4% lead, and 35.3 g/t silver; 24.8 feet (7.6 metres) assaying 14.7% zinc, 3.7% lead, and 29.9 g/t silver.

Key Mineralized intervals from Turnpike include 101.7 feet (31 metres) assaying 4.5% zinc, 1.3% lead, and 8.9 g/t silver, including 47.4 feet (14.4 metres) assaying 7% zinc, 2.2% lead, and 14.5 g/t silver.

Key Mineralized intervals from Pumphouse include 32.3 feet (9.8 metres) assaying 14.8% zinc, 0.8% lead, and 18.2 g/t silver.

In Q1 2022 a 27-hole drill program was completed in and around the #2 Ore Body. This drilling has successfully extended mineralization to the SW of the Hoist House Zone and identified a new zone of mineralization labeled West Ridge (see Figures 1 and 2). Eight holes have been completed within the historic #2 pit, targeting the remnant crown pillar, returning positive results and extending the previously drilled zinc mineralization in this area. Additionally, two holes have been drilled targeting the down dip extension of mineralization at the planned Turnpike open pit.

ESM General Manager Joel Rheault commented, “The most recent drill results provide encouragement that the areas targeted for open pit mining are going to be larger and higher grade than originally anticipated, which will extend the project life. Additionally, the down dip extensions of this mineralization may provide targeted areas for underground extraction. Overall, the project will lead to additional employment at ESM and incrementally increase the number of payable zinc pounds produced.”

The #2 pit is located 1 mile south of the ESM #4 mine and milling complex. Drilling has tested remnant crown pillar mineralization to the southwest of the previously identified Hoist House Zone and the remnant mineralization beneath the #2 Pit. Mineralization has been intercepted within the gaps of the historic #2 surface and underground workings.

Surface Drilling – Pump House 2021 Additionally, eight holes were drilled within the Pump House target area and are being incorporated into open pit planning. Table IV highlights intercepts from this program.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its Empire State Mine.





