Torex notches strong production quarter at Mexico gold mine

Share this article

Torex Gold Resources Inc. [TXG-TSX, OTC-TORXF] has reported third quarter, 2025 gold equivalent (AuEq) payable production of 119,034 ounces. That brings year to date production to 261,520 AuEq ounces.

With strong third quarter production and another excellent quarter expected to close off the year, the company continues to target the low end of its production guidance of 400,000 to 450,000 AuEq.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer, engaged in development and exploration at its 100%-owned Morelos Gold Property, which covers an area of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, about 180 kilometres southwest a of Mexico City.

Within the Morelos Gold Property, the company’s principal assets are the El Limon Guajes (ELG) Mining Complex, which consists of the El Limon, Guajes and El Limon Sur open pits (the ELG Open Pits), The El Limon Guajes underground mine, including zones referred to a Sub-Sill and El Limon Deep (ELD) and the processing plant and related infrastructure.

Torex has reached the commercial production stage at its Media Luna mine which is located on the same concession as The Guajes, El Limon and Sub-Sill deposits.

Torex was recently in the news when it announced a definitive deal to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Prime Mining Corp. [PRYM-TSX, PRMNF-OTCQX, 04V3-Frankfurt], the owner of the Los Reyes project in Mexico.

In a press release on August 20, 2025, Torex said it had completed the $36 million acquisition of Reyna Silver, a move that adds four early-stage exploration projects in Mexico and the United States to the company’s portfolio.

“Our operational performance at Morelos was exceptional during the third quarter, with payable gold equivalent production of 119,034 AuEq ounces based on average market prices,” the company said in a press release.

“The production we delivered in the third quarter demonstrates the steady-state potential of Morelos now that the Media Luna project is complete, which combined with an improving cost profile and record metal prices, is expected to result in significant free cash flow generation for the foreseeable future.’’

Torex shares eased 0.28% or 18 cents to $62.85. The shares trade a 52-week range of $64 and $25.60.

Torex said the acquisition of Prime Mining diversifies its asset base by adding a high-quality advanced exploration stage exploration/development-stage asset in Mexico, a jurisdiction where Torex has successfully worked since 2010.

The Los Reyes project is a highly prospective, advanced exploration/development-stage asset hosting a combined underground and open-pit mineral resource of approximately 1.5 million ounces of and 54 million ounces of silver in the indicated category and 538,000 ounces gold and 21.6 million ounces of silver in the inferred category.

Share this article