Torr Metals defines five copper soil anomalies at Kolos Project, British Columbia

Torr Metals Inc. [TSXV-TMET] reported the final assay results from the 2023 soil sampling program on its 100%-owned Kolos Project, located on Highway 5 just 23 km north-northeast of Merritt, southwestern British Columbia.

The comprehensive analysis from a total 3,348 soil samples, spanning an extensive area of 48 km2, has delineated five km-scale mineralized zones within a potential cluster porphyry trend spanning 7 km, with each zone boasting highly anomalous copper (Cu) concentrations surpassing 200 parts per million (ppm) up to a maximum of 1175 ppm copper.

The latest findings from the newly defined Rea and Clapperton Zones, in conjunction with previous soil results from the Lodi, Kirby, and Ace Zones further accentuates the vast extent of the greater than (>) 100 ppm Cu soil envelope on the Kolos Project; now expanded from 15.6 km2 to approximately 20 km2. Both copper-gold (Au) and copper-molybdenum (Mo) mineralizing systems are evident, associated with proximity to high magnetic geophysical anomalies (Lodi, Kirby, Ace, Rea) as well as disruptions within the high magnetic signature (Clapperton).

Additionally, the presence of typical pathfinder elements associated with porphyry and genetically related epithermal systems offers invaluable insights for pinpointing potential mineralized cores within each of the 5 delineated zones on the Kolos Project (Figure 2), where further expansion potential remains open to the northeast, south, and southwest.

Highlights: New copper discoveries with comparable geology to other porphyry deposits in British Columbia: Significant new mineralized zones with over 200 ppm Cu have been identified in the northern portion of the 2023 soil sampling grid; including the Rea Zone (Cu-Au) measuring 1200 metres (m) by 350 m and the 1000 m by 900 m Clapperton Zone (Cu-Mo).

The presence of highly anomalous Cu-Mo mineralization associated with Late Triassic intrusions in proximity to large-scale intersecting north-south and northwest-southeast shear structures within the Clapperton Zone suggests a strong geological comparison to the nearby Highland Valley Cu-Mo porphyry deposit ~30 km to the northwest.

Multiple styles to porphyry mineralization: Promising zonation patterns of pathfinder elements Cu – Au – arsenic (As) – antimony (Sb) – lead (Pb) – zinc (Zn) within the Lodi, Rea, Kirby, and Ace Zones mirror typical geochemical signatures indicative of alkalic-suite porphyry systems such as the Copper Mountain and New Afton deposits, located 106 km south and 30 km to the north respectively. The Clapperton Zone differs with coincident Cu – Mo with styles of alteration indicating a potential calc-alkaline porphyry suite more comparable to the Highland Valley deposits.

District-scale mineralized trend optimized for new discovery potential: The 2023 exploration program has now defined a previously unknown >7 km trend to Cu-Au ± Mo mineralization with 5 target areas (Kirby, Ace, Lodi, Rea and Clapperton) never tested by drilling with direct road access from Highway 5. Forthcoming rock grab assays (47) combined with property-wide ZTEM geophysics will provide additional insight to exploration upside on the Kolos Project.

“These results mark a major milestone for Torr Metals and our Kolos Copper-Gold Project,” said Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO. “Our understanding of the emerging Cu-Au ± Mo systems has expanded immensely with the delineation of five significant zones over a 7 kilometre north-south regional trend that appears to be the primary control on the distribution of mineralized intrusive centres in this area. These results have created considerable excitement among our team and reinforce our commitment to unlocking further value for our shareholders through focused exploration initiatives as we move forward into 2024.”

The latest batch of 1,595 soil samples have revealed additional zones of anomalous Cu, Au, and Mo; including 98 soil samples that returned >100 ppm Cu, with 27 > 200 ppm Cu. A total of 68 soil samples yielded >10 ppb Au with 28 samples exceeding 20 ppb Au. Of the total 3,348 soil samples collected over the 2023 field program 64 samples returned >2 ppm Mo up to 45.9 ppm Mo.

Promising zonation patterns of pathfinder elements display geochemical signatures suggestive of porphyry- and genetically-related epithermal-style mineralization.

Torr Metals is focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia.

