Tower Resources completes first phase drilling program at Rabbit North, British Columbia

Tower Resources Ltd. [TSXV-TWR] reported that it has completed the first phase of its planned 2024 drilling program on the Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district and is planning a larger Phase II follow-up campaign for mid-September.

The Phase I campaign comprised 1,015 metres in five drill holes, Nos. RN24-050 to 054.

Holes 050 and 052 tested for a possible northwestern extension of the favourable magmatic-hydrothermal breccia body that hosts last year’s Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery (72.0 metres grading 0.27% Cu, 0.40 g/t Au and 0.01% Mo in Hole RN23-042).

Holes 051, 053 and 054 tested three of the four shear-hosted Au targets that are the main focus of the 2024 drilling program.

Hole 051 targeted the southern shear trend between the Thunder and Lightning Zones. It was designed to cross the east-northeast trending shear zone ~150 m east of last year’s Thunder discovery hole RN23-041, which encountered two strongly mineralized intervals 10 m apart averaging 3.28 g/t gold over 13.25 metres and 2.19 g/t gold over 10.12 metres and 300 metres west of the Lightning Zone which has been intersected in six holes over core lengths of 26.5 to 138.0 metres at an average grade of ~1.5 g/t gold.

Hole 052 targeted the central shear trend ~200 metres northeast of the Lightning Zone as a potential source for the eastern part of the Dominic Lake gold grain dispersal train. Hole 053 targeted the same shear trend ~60 metres west along strike from last year’s Thunder North discovery hole RN23-039, which intersected 25.7 metres of 2.04 g/t gold.

The core from Holes 050 to 052 has been cut and submitted for analysis; the remaining core will be submitted as a separate batch.

Based in part on Lightning-type shearing and alteration observed in the drill core, a larger follow-up drilling campaign of up to ten holes is planned for mid-September.

The company’s key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis’ Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical “red line” structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

