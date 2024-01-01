Tower Resources posts Thunder North assays at Rabbit North Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Tower Resources Ltd. [TSXV: TWR; OTC PINL: TWRFF] reported complete gold assays from Hole RN24-056 on the Thunder North gold zone on its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district. These assays extend the Thunder North discovery 250 metres along strike to the east at double the gold grade of the 2023 discovery intersection.

Hole 056 was the second hole of Tower’s four-hole October 2024 diamond drilling program. It was drilled ~250 m east along strike from Hole 039, Tower’s 2023 discovery hole on the Thunder North Zone, to test for possible continuation of the gold mineralization beyond a disruptive monzonite dyke 50 m east of Hole 039.

Hole 056 successfully intersected 15.85 metres of continuous gold mineralization averaging 5.80 g/t Au between 139.5 and 155.35 metres down-hole. The overall 15.85-metre gold zone is bookended by higher grade intervals of 4.5 metres averaging 13.97 g/t Au at the top of the section, including 0.75 metres of 65.30 g/t Au, and 4.35 metres averaging 5.70 g/t Au at the bottom of the section.

Together with Hole 055 which discovered the new Blue Sky Zone ~1 km to the northeast with an initial intersection of 31.5 metres averaging 4.15 g/t Au overlain by 158 metres (vertical thickness) of highly anomalous to significantly mineralized diorite averaging 0.75 g/t Au. Hole 056 demonstrates how quickly Tower is building a significant gold resource at Rabbit North. Only 36 holes totaling 10,000 metres have been drilled, with only half exploring outside Tower’s original 2021 Lightning Zone discovery yet delivering three new discoveries of successively higher Au grades.

The mineralized shear zone at Thunder North, like those at Thunder and Lightning, is hosted by andesitic volcaniclastic rocks, primarily fine ash and lapilli tuffs, whereas the shear zones hosting both Blue Sky and a historical 39.7-metre intersection averaging 1.75 g/t Au in a 1990 drill hole 1.5 metres east of Blue Sky occur within the Durand Stock.

In Hole 056 at Thunder North the very high-grade, 65.3 g/t Au interval at the top of the gold zone is of particular interest because the core also contains 0.15% bismuth and >0.05% tellurium. The elevated Bi and Tl levels indicate the presence of one or more Bi telluride minerals and suggest that the initial, pyrite-associated gold mineralization has been overprinted and upgraded by a second, lower-temperature mineralizing event.

Holes 050 and 052 were drilled in Tower’s earlier June 2024 drilling program to follow up the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone that Tower discovered in Holes 041 and 042 in 2023. The drill crew only started coring Hole 050 at a depth of 85 metres, after passing through the Chilcotin cover basalt flows and upper, saprolitized part of the underlying volcaniclastic section. Hole 052 was drilled beside and below Hole 050 to obtain core from the basalt and saprolite and overlap with the top of the cored volcaniclastic section of Hole 050. However, the Hole 052 core could not be cut during the June drilling campaign because the core saw failed and required significant repairs. Instead, it was cut and assayed during the October campaign.

Both holes intersected only spotty Cu-Au-Mo mineralization rather than the continuous mineralization encountered in the 2023 discovery holes. This indicates that the Rainbow Zone, which is hosted by a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia having a very fine-grained and strongly magnetic diorite matrix, has a limited surface footprint (below the cover basalt) typical of a breccia pipe rather than being of broad extent as suggested by the large, coincident magnetic anomaly.

The exceptional gold results obtained from both Hole 055 at Blue Sky and Hole 056 at Thunder North clearly warrant a major follow-up drilling campaign. The Rabbit North property is accessible year-round and Tower plans to commence drilling in March.

The company’s key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis’ Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical “red line” structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle, northwest B.C.

