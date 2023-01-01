Traction Uranium drilling at Hearty Bay, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Traction Uranium Corp.’s [CSE-TRAC; OTC-TRCTF; FRA-Z1K] 2024 winter drill program at the Hearty Bay project, northern Saskatchewan, is under way with the arrival of the Boart Longyear drill crew on site. The program is designed to find the source of glacially dispersed uraniferous boulders and anomalous till geochemistry samples on Isle Brochet. The glacially dispersed material in combination with the recently completed gravity survey provides new, reliable targets for the program that were not tested in previous and historic drill programs.

A total of approximately 2,000 metres of drilling is planned using a Boart Longyear sonic rig that can recover and sample both overburden and bedrock. This is anticipated to trace anomalous overburden under the lake to the proposed source areas, which may be defined by one of the gravity low targets defined by this winter’s survey. The program should be completed by the end of March, dependent on ice conditions.

Boart Longyear is the drill contractor, overburden experts are provided by Palmer Geotechnical Consultants Inc., while F3 Uranium Corp. [TSXV-FUU; OTCQX-FUUFF; FSE-X42] is the program operator; technical guidance will be given by Rock U Consulting (Ken Wheatley), Technical Advisor to Traction Uranium.

Traction Uranium is involved in mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Saskatchewan, Canada’s renowned Athabasca Region.

