Trench Metals completes Carter Lake uranium project acquisition, Saskatchewan

6 hours ago Staff Writer
Trench Metals Corp. [TMC-TSXV; 33H2-FSE] has completed the acquisition of Carter Lake Resource Corp. CLR Corp. is the owner of the Carter Lake uranium project, situated in the prominent Athabasca basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into with the sole shareholder of CLR Corp. In consideration for the acquisition, the company has issued 2.6 million common shares to the vendor. The company is at arm’s length from the vendor and CLR Corp. No finders’ fees or commissions were paid by the company in connection with the acquisition.


