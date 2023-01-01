Tribeca Resources drills 0.31% copper over 224 metres at La Higuera, Chile

Share this article

Tribeca Resources Corp. [TSXV-TRBC; OTCQB-TRRCF] reported results from the first diamond hole of the phase 2 drilling program at the company’s La Higuera project in the Coastal iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of northern Chile. Drill hole GBY008 intersected a thick interval of copper-gold mineralization from the base of shallow gravel cover.

Highlights: Drill hole GBY008 intersected an interval of 82 metres at 0.41% copper, 0.07 g/t gold within 224 metres of 0.31% copper, 0.06 g/t gold in IOCG-style mineralization from the base of gravel cover at 50m down hole depth.

Two additional holes, GBY009 and GBY010, have been completed and are currently being logged and sampled. Drilling continues with a key objective of the program being to test approximately 650 metres of additional strike length at the northern end of the 1km long mineralized Gaby copper-gold discovery.

Drill hole GBY008 was a 50-metre step-back from the previously reported GBY001 and has confirmed the significant thickness of mineralization and provided important constraints for the geological model. In particular, the hole provided information on the potential geometry and distribution of the magnetite breccias that are the main hosts for copper-gold mineralization.

The assay results from the current and upcoming holes in this 10-hole program of approximately 4,000 metres are planned to be released progressively as they are received, with drilling expected to continue until February 2024.

Tribeca Resources CEO, Dr Paul Gow commented: “The first hole in this new drilling program intersected a zone of strong magnetite breccia hosting well developed copper-gold mineralization. The thickness and relatively shallow depth of the intersection in this hole underscores the significance of our recent IOCG discovery at Gaby.

“We look forward to releasing further results from the program over the coming months as we test both strike extensions to the north and new geophysical targets.”

Drill hole GBY008 was designed as a 50m step-back from drill hole GBY001 on Section 4270N (Figures 1 and 2) with the objective of testing the mineralised system to the east and providing constraints on the geometry of the mineralized breccias. The hole was terminated at 445.5m depth. The drill hole lifted more than expected and at depth is within 13m of GBY001. It intersected the same diorite body near the base of the hole as that seen in GBY001.

As previously reported in results from drill hole GBY001, which intersected 268 metres of 0.66% copper and 0.14 g/t gold, the mineralization is dominated by veins and breccias comprising a magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite assemblage, commonly associated with combinations of quartz, actinolite, scapolite, albite, and epidote.

The mineralized interval, from the base of cover at 50-274 metres downhole depth, appears to be terminated or offset by a fault at 272-274 metres, which needs further investigation. The orientation of this fault is not currently known, but it may be a steep fault with horizontal displacement. provides significant encouragement as drilling continues to expand the known mineralized zone within this target.

Share this article