Trifecta Gold drills 970 metres at Rye project, Yukon

Trifecta Gold Ltd. [TSXV: TG; OTC: TRRFF] reports that its inaugural drill program at the Rye property is under way. The project is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions – the Itsi and Itsi East plutons – in the eastern portion of Yukon’s Tombstone gold belt.

The company has completed 970 metres of diamond drilling in three holes to date, as part of a planned 1,500 to 2,000-metre program. The holes are directed toward zones of densely sheeted quartz-tourmaline-plus-or-minus-arsenopyrite veins, located in and around the reduced, mid-Cretaceous Itsi pluton, where rock sampling has returned multiple assays in excess of 5 g/t gold and 1,000 parts per million (ppm) bismuth, including a highlight assay of 21.1 g/t gold and 8,550 ppm bismuth collected in 2025.

Hole RY-25-01 was collared approximately 400 metres from mapped extent of the Itsi pluton, within hornfelsed Road River formation siliciclastics. The hole targeted an area of intense sheeted veining in outcrop where specimen samples of individual, one-to-five-centimetre-wide (cm), quartz-arsenopyrite veins have yielded up to 6.5 g/t gold and 1,565 ppm bismuth. Hole RY-25-01 cut a 224 m wide zone (from surface) of hornfels hosting an abundance of sheeted quartz-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-plus-or-minus-arsenopyrite-plus-or-minus-scheelite veins, with measured vein densities greater than 25 per m.

Hole RY-25-02 was collared 360 m southwest of RY-25-01, adjacent to the mapped extent of the Itsi pluton. The hole intersected hornfelsed siliciclastics, as well as intervals of granodiorite, commonly exhibiting a chlorite-rich greisen type of alteration. Sheeted vein density was significantly lower than the first hole, comprising only minor quartz-sulphide veins in the hornfels and incipient tourmaline-muscovite veins in the granodiorite.

Hole RY-25-03 is currently in progress, 175 m south of hole RY-25-02. It is directed toward sheeted veins in hornfels outcrop, developed within an approximately 170 m wide extensional structural corridor. Within this corridor, specimen samples of individual veins have yielded up to 21.1 g/t gold and 8,550 ppm bismuth. The hole intersected 209 m of hornfels from surface before progressing into intrusive phases of the underlying Itsi pluton, which host sheeted quartz-plus-or-minus-tourmaline-plus-or-minus-arsenopyrite veins.

The Rye project is located in eastern Yukon Territory, 14 km south of the North Canol Road, an unpaved, government-maintained highway. Work in 2024 outlined an intense, 500 by 200 m gold-, bismuth- and tellurium-in-soil anomaly overlying the contact zone of a mapped Tombstone gold belt reduced intrusion and surrounding hornfels.

Sheeted quartz veining is observed both within the intrusion and surrounding hornfels, and vein specimen samples have yielded up to 21.1 g/t gold and 8,550 ppm bismuth.

Extending more than 1,000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone gold belt hosts many large reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) mines, such as Fort Knox in Alaska (more than 10 million ounces (oz)), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (more than four million oz), and the past-producing Brewery Creek mine, also in Yukon. Since May, 2020, over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold’s Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold’s RC deposit, Banyan Gold’s AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold’s Raven deposit.

Trifecta is advancing its 100%-held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and nine other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone gold belt, where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May, 2020.

Initial drilling at the company’s Yuge gold project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The company’s Eureka project hosts an eight by 2.5 km belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike goldfields. Trifecta’s Treble project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold’s Casino deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

