Trifecta Gold to explore Tombstone gold belt, Yukon

Trifecta Gold Ltd. [TSXV: TG; OTCQB: TRRFF] has highlighted exploration results from 2024, initial plans for 2025 and upcoming marketing efforts. 2024 was a transformational year for Trifecta, after obtaining a U.S. listing with OTC Markets to broaden the investor base, the company then secured an option to acquire 11 projects representing a large footprint within the Yukon portion of the Tombstone gold belt (TGB).

The Tombstone gold belt mining district hosts several significant reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) mines and deposits, such as Fort Knox in Alaska (greater than 10 million ounces), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (greater than four million oz), and the past-producing Brewery Creek mine, also in Yukon.

Recent advances include the discovery of Snowline Gold’s Valley deposit, which hosts over seven million ounces of gold, and updated mineral resource estimates at Banyan Gold’s AurMac project (7 million oz) and Sitka Gold’s RC project (2.8 million oz).

Mt. Hinton: Mt. Hinton hosts four major vein corridors rich in gold and silver mineralization. These veins, a focus for historical explorers in the district, are the direct extension of the high-grade silver vein system at Hecla Mining’s Keno Hill silver project. Limited historical drilling at Mt. Hinton indicates higher gold grades and lesser silver grades than the veins at Keno Hill, including multiple observations of visible gold. The Mt. Hinton vein corridors are impressive in size, with up to 1 km of known strike length and 500 metres of vertical relief, confirmed through drilling and surface sampling. More recent drill intercepts include: 6.44 g/t gold over 12.14 metres (MH-20-022), 5.73 g/t gold over 5.07 metres (MH-20-032), and 6.74 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 7.25 metres (MH-20-019).

During 2024, drill sites and access trails were constructed to facilitate step-out drilling at two prominent vein trends. Field crews also expanded property-scale mapping and geochemical sampling. Trifecta believes that the gold and pathfinder element geochemistry in co-ordination with geological observations and age dating is highly suggestive of Mt. Hinton’s proximity to a reduced granitic intrusion of the type responsible for other RIRGS deposits in the district.

Preliminary data from a 2024 ZTEM survey identified a large resistive feature in the floor of Granite Creek. A subsequent 3-D inversion of the data modelled the magnetic amplitude of a concomitant magnetic feature, closely matching the magnetic amplitude of other known RIRGS intrusions, including Snowline’s Valley deposit. Late-season prospecting discovered granitic rocks at the site of the strongest resistive feature, now known as the GC target. The GC target, straddling an existing road, represents a high-priority RIRGS drill target for 2025 that compliments the existing vein targets.

Rye: The Rye project is located in eastern Yukon, 14 km south of the North Canol Road, an unpaved, government-maintained highway. Work in 2024 outlined an intense, 500 by 200-metre gold-, bismuth- and tellurium-in-soil anomaly overlying the contact zone of a mapped TGB reduced intrusion and surrounding hornfels. Sheeted quartz veining is observed both within the intrusion and surrounding hornfels and vein specimen samples have yielded up to 8.37 g/t gold and 1,965 ppm (parts per million) bismuth. Systematic sampling across exposures of sheeted veins is a priority target for 2025, ahead of an anticipated future drill program.

Lance: Prospecting and mapping at Lance defined the margins of an exposed Mayo suite intrusion on the western side of the property while aplite dikes and quartz veins with arsenopyrite were discovered in float and creek cuts within a four by two-km intense arsenic, bismuth, gold anomaly on the eastern side of the property. Additional work is required to refine drill targets at Lance but the scale and intensity of the soil anomaly and the character of the mineralized float found to date is highly encouraging.

Extending more than 1,000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone gold belt hosts many large reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) mines.

Trifecta is advancing the discovery and development of 100%-held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has an option to acquire a 100%r-cent interest in Mount Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone gold belt.

