Trigon Metals drills 1.2% copper over 47 metres at Kombat mine, Namibia

Trigon Metals Inc. [TM-TSXV; PNTZF-OTC] reported results from the drilling of new mineralization targets at the 80% indirectly owned Kombat mine in Namibia. These results are from the East 400 area, 150 metres east of the Kavango Pit, discussed in recent press releases, extending the Kombat trend mineralization.

Highlights of the Drill Results: CenEast 00 (184.8 azimuth, -71.1◦ dip) returned 19 metres at 1.18% from 64-83 metres; 3 metres at 3.24% copper and 11.75 g/t silver from 101-104 metres.

Hole V01 (172.7 azimuth, -58.8◦ dip) returned 7 metres at 2.22% copper and 27.13 g/t silver from 56-63 metres. Hole V03 (183.5 azimuth, -53.3◦ dip) returned 47 metres at 1.20% copper and 5.35 g/t silver from 28-75 metres.

The holes reported are from drilling testing gaps in the known mineralization previously thought to be barren. CenEast 00, V01 and V03 are verification holes testing continuity between areas previously drilled. The results are some of the longest intercepts drilled from surface and are consistently sulfide mineralization.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO, commented, “Drilling continues to intercept massive sulfide copper mineralization. Widths appear to be increasing and the continuity of the mineralization appears to be improving as we connect what were thought to be isolated zones. Wider continuous zones of mineralization are what is needed for lower costs and higher recoveries when open pit production is restarted. Higher grades, increased widths and a lack of oxidization show a marked improvement from the ore that was processed from the central pit earlier this year.”

The CenEast hole is east of the majority of the drilling that has been reported from this program in the area of the Kavango pit. It lies between East 200 affectionately called the Fat Avocado and what was previously thought to be a separate body situated to the east.

CenEast 00 hole intercepted a wide zone of mineralization filling in an area thought to be an unmineralized gap previously. Hole CenEast 00A has been drilled and assays are pending. This hole shows the mineralization may be more continuous than previously thought.

Verification holes V01 and V03 are in the heart of the East 400 mineralized zone discussed in previous Trigon press releases and should be considered infill holes confirming mineralization between holes previously drilled. The results reported here are notable because of the length of the intercepts above the projected reserve grade.

Hole V01 is a verification hole testing a zone between two areas of known mineralization, verifying the continuity.

Hole V03 is another verification hole. It again tests an area outside of the known resource between two mineralized areas. The results represent one of the longer interceptions and shows mineralization almost right up to the contact between the dolomite host rock and the phyllite interior of the Otavi syncline the structural feature that defines the Kombat mineralization and the entire 35 km trend controlled by Trigon.

Trigon has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.





