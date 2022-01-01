Triumph Gold drills 0.53 g/t gold over 10 metres at Freegold Mountain, Yukon

Share this article

Triumph Gold Corp. [TIG-TSXV; TIGCCF-OTCQB; 8N61-FSE] reported results of 2021 exploration work at the 100%-owned Freegold Mountain property in Yukon, highlighting results from N21-05, N21-06 and N21-07 from the Big Creek South fault zone and the Nucleus deposit.

A total of 6,615 metres of diamond drilling was completed at the Freegold Mountain Property. Drilling was conducted around the Blue Sky and WAu zones at the Revenue Deposit and at the Nucleus Deposit. Additional step-out drilling tested the Big Creek South Fault and Orbit zones.

Every hole reported to date from the 2021 exploration program intersected anomalous gold, silver, and copper (5 at Nucleus and 7 at Revenue). Results demonstrate a broad mineralized system with zones of bulk tonnage mineralization, containing oxide, transition, and sulphide mineralization. N21-05 and N21-07 returned oxide gold mineralization with excellent cyanide assay recoveries.

Highlights includes drill hole N21-05 (300 metre-step out from Nucleus) that returned 0.80 g/t oxide gold over 2.00 metres from 47.00 metres and 0.67 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from a depth of 190.5 metres.

N21-06 (300 metre-step out from Nucleus) returned 0.62 g/t gold over 1.35 metres from a depth of 240.00 metres and 0.53 g/t gold over 6.67 metres from a depth of 276.38 metres, including 2.01 g/t gold over 1.32 metres.

N21-07 returned 1.21 g/t oxide gold over 1.58 metres from a depth of 35.00 metres; 0.55 g/t oxide gold over 1.50 metres from a depth of 47.00 metres; 0.28 g/t gold over 10.12 metres from a depth of 59.38 metres, including 0.96 g/t gold over 1.37 metres; 0.50 g/t gold over 1.9 metres from a depth of 75.00 metres; 1.97 g/t oxide gold over 1 metre from a depth of 81.00 metres; and 0.53 g/t gold over 10 metres from a depth of 229.00 metres including 3.49 g/t gold over 1.07 metres.

Reported assays are uncut weighted averages and represent drilled core lengths. The true width of reported mineralization is unknown.

The road accessible, flagship Freegold Mountain Project in the Dawson Range Au-Cu Belt is host to three NI 43-101 mineral deposits (Nucleus, Revenue, and Tinta Hill). The Project is 200 km2 and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault Zone, a structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization.





