Troilus Gold drills 1.3 g/t AuEq over 59 metres at Troilus, Quebec

Troilus Gold Corp. [TLG-TSX; CHXMF-OTCQX; CM5R-FSE] reported assay results from the X22 zone at its Troilus project, located in north-central Quebec, Canada.

X22 is a high-grade gold zone discovered in late 2022 that extends from the formerly mined Z87 pit toward the Gap zone. The results herein form part of a completed 7,800-metre drill campaign designed to define and expand mineralization at this new target, in order to include it in a feasibility study expected later this year.

The latest results drilled in the southwesternmost sections of X22 demonstrate further mineral continuity of high-grade structures over large thicknesses, which remain open to expansion on trend and at depth. All results reported lie entirely outside of the pit shells proposed in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment.

X22 drill intercept highlights: 1.30 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 59 metres, including 2.38 g/t AuEq over nine metres, 1.94 g/t AuEq over seven metres, 2.40 g/t AuEq over eight metres and 3.04 g/t AuEq over three metres in hole X22-23-038, confirming mineral continuity 100 metres down dip of previously reported hole X22-23-027 which intersected 2.72 g/t AuEq over 34 metres, including 10.83 g/t AuEq over six metres; 8.63 g/t AuEq over four metres, including 25.11 g/t over one metre, and 0.61 g/t AuEq over 41 metres in hole X22-23-032, with mineralization starting directly at surface; 3.29 g/t AuEq over six metres within a broader intersection of 1.73 g/t AuEq over 21 metres in hole X22-23-031, confirming a 100-metre extension of mineralization down dip from hole X22-23-032, which remains open to expansion at depth.

Hole X22-23-033 intersected high-grade mineralization directly at surface, including 2.14 g/t AuEq over 11 metres, including 6.45 g/t AuEq over three metres and 14.54 g/t AuEq over one metres, which confirmed high-grade continuity from Section 12,475N.

This high-grade structure is believed to extend from previously reported 2.72 g/t AuEq over 34 metres in hole X22-23-027 and 19.88 g/t over seven metres, including 130.83 g/t AuEq over one m, in hole X22-23-030, drilled 50 metres to the northeast.

Justin Reid, CEO, commented: “Our geological team has done excellent work defining and growing X22. We are rapidly delineating high-grade structures at X22, which is very exciting considering the close proximity to our other mineral zones and the impact this could have on our future mine plan. This first phase of drilling at X22 has been exceptionally successful, and we will continue to define and expand this high-grade orebody with two drills in the coming month.”

Results from X22 have continued to demonstrate high-grade mineralization near surface over significant widths along its approximate 1 km strike length, remaining open to expansion. Today’s results highlight the southernmost section of the X22 mineralized trend and its anomalous high-grade structures, which have further delineated the zone and demonstrated mineral continuity between previously drilled and reported holes. High-grade material in this area of X22 is characterized by semi-massive-to-massive sulphide veins dominantly comprising chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite, with local sphalerite and galena, within highly sheared and potassically altered (biotite and sericite) tonalite and felsic porphyry dikes.

The company is awaiting approximately 1,500 metres of assays from the completed 7,800-metre drill program, which will be reported as they become available. Additional drilling will continue with two rigs to further infill and expand this growing body of mineralization.

Troilus Gold is focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former Troilus gold/copper mine toward production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus mine produced greater than two million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. The company holds a strategic land position of 435 km2 within the prospective Frotet-Evans greenstone belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, continuing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust preliminary economic assessment in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold- and copper-producing asset in Canada.

