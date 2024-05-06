Troubadour Resources receives government approval for Senneville Copper-Gold Project, Quebec

Share this article

Troubadour Resources Inc. [TSXV: TR; OTCQB: TROUF; FSE, Berlin, Tradegate: A3DBDE], a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, has been granted ATI (Amendment to the Technical Information) drilling permits from Ressources Naturelles et Forêts Quebec for its wholly owned Senneville Copper-Gold Project in Val-d’Or, Quebec.

In Quebec, an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) is a permit introduced by the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) that became mandatory on May 6, 2024. The ATI authorization aims to address the concerns of local municipalities and Indigenous communities while promoting a stable framework for mine development investments and improving oversight of exploration activities that impact the environment. This transparent process helps balance competing land uses and enables the Ministère to set conditions and requirements for work on claimed lands, ensuring that local and Indigenous concerns about proposed mining exploration are considered.

An ATI is valid for two years and can be renewed, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions. The permits allow the company flexibility for the upcoming drill programs in 2025-2026 as well as any necessary follow-up in the next few years.

With this new permit in hand, Troubadour plans to further delineate high priority drill targets at the Gustave Cere showing within the Senneville South Claim group. Assay results from this area include historical grab samples yielding up to 49.5 g/t gold, channel samples returning up to 6.5 g/t gold over 1.8 metres, and drill intercepts reporting up to 18.15 g/t gold over approximately 0.9 metres.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO of Troubadour Resources, commented: “The ATI permits will help the company plan a targeted drilling program at the Senneville Copper-Gold Project, enabling systematic exploration in areas with minimal prior gold-focused field work. This marks a key step in unlocking the project’s full mineral potential.”

Troubadour Resources focuses on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

Troubadour’s flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project, situated near Val d’Or, is comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d’Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold’s McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north, and the Probe’s Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

