Troy Minerals completes surface sampling at Table Mountain, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. [CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3] has completed its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain silica project, located 4 km east of Golden, British Columbia.

The company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property’s Mount Wilson formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property’s extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences.

All samples have been securely packaged and are being submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, B.C., for analysis. The samples will undergo comprehensive testing to determine silica (silicon dioxide) content and other relevant constituents. Results from this program will help guide future exploration and development activities at the project.

“The completion of this sampling program represents an important step in advancing our Table Mountain project,” stated Rana Vig, president and CEO. “Given the project’s strategic location near existing infrastructure and other silica mines, we are excited to receive the analytical results and further understand the potential of this highly prospective property.”

The Table Mountain silica project consists of 1,698 hectares with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden rail yard. The property hosts up to 10 km of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 metres to 1,400 metres at surface.

