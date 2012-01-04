Tudor drills 1.12 g/t AuEq over 1,497.5 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] reported the fourth set of drill results for phase l of the 2022 exploration program at its 60%-owned flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each hold a 20% interest.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, commented, “During the 2021 drill program, we drilled hole GS-21-113-W2 to the maximum depth possible and noted that the strongest sulphide mineralization occurred at the bottom of this hole. A decision was made to leave the casing and HQ rods in GS-21-113-W2 with the plan of returning to re-enter the hole this year with a more powerful diamond drill rig and we succeeded! The hole was extended 280.1 metres demonstrating that gold and copper grades increase with depth as the strongest mineralization occurs between 1,520 metres and 1,688 metres. This portion of the hole averages 2.48 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) over 168 metres with copper averaging 0.82%.

“Silver mineralization is also becoming stronger at depth within the CS600 domain. In addition, results from targeting the DS5 domain were also successful with drill hole GS-22-139 which intersected 428 metres of 1.07 g/t AuEq and included an enriched upper portion that averaged 1.36 g/t AuEq over 172.4 metres. As previously reported, high-grade visible native gold has occurred from two of three aggressive step-out holes that were 225-metre and 500-metre step-out holes from the 2021 drilling program within the northeastern sector of the Goldstorm Deposit. These high-grade gold results may add a new dimension to the exploration potential of this project and we will continue to advance and explore this rapidly expanding aspect of these well mineralized domains.”

The program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from six diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit from sections C and D. Five out of six holes were targeted outside the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining’s Brucejack property to the southeast.





Share this article