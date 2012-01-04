Tudor drills 39.15 g/t AuEq over 2.0 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] released the third set of drill results for phase l of the 2022 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, president and CEO, commented: “We are extremely pleased to report this second consecutive high-grade, visible gold intercept from our northeastern step-out drilling. This 70.96 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) intercept over one metre is now highest single gold grade intercept of the project. The unique aspect of the two-metre composite of 39.15 g/t AuEq and the 4.5-metre visible gold composite from GS-22-134 that averaged 20.86 g/t AuEq is that they both appear to have similar modes of occurrence that resembles the gold mineralization at the Valley of Kings (VOK) Deposit at Newcrest’s Brucejack Lake Mine adjacent to our southern border.

“Most of the free-gold mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit is associated with quartz-pyrite veinlets but it also appears as fine disseminated grains of free visible gold within host rock as observed in this high-grade intercept within GS-22-143. This may be a colloidal-type mineralization which is also observed at the Brucejack Lake Mine. Gold mineralization at the VOK Deposit occurs as electrum, however the visible gold found at the Goldstorm Deposit occurs as native gold. As with the discovery of R-66 to the southeast, these new high-grade gold intercepts may be completely different pulses of mineralization that can occur outside the known limits of the porphyry style of gold mineralization. Clearly more drilling is required to better understand the grade distribution and consistency within the northeastern portion of the Goldstorm Deposit.”

The program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on several areas including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. Results included in this press release include preliminary results from one diamond drill hole from the Goldstorm Deposit that was targeted outside the 2021 mineral resource area.

At the Goldstorm deposit, Section B, hole GS-22-143 stepped out 225 metres to the northeast from the 2021 drilling and targeted 300H and CS600 mineralization. A high-grade interval of 39.15 g/t AuEq over 2.0 metres was intercepted in an area that spatially lines up with the 300H mineral domain, however, is interpreted as potentially being a separate mineralization event. Visible gold was found hosted within the fabric of the host rock.

The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project, in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest, borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited’s Brucejack property to the southeast. American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each have a 20% interest.

The company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.





