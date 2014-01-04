Tudor Gold drills 1.12 g/t AuEq over 489 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; H56-FSE] reported the ninth and final set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM property to the southwest and Newcrest Mining’s Brucejack property to the southeast. American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each hold a 20% interest in Treaty Creek.

Ken Konkin, president and CEO of Tudor Gold, said, “We are pleased to announce results from the Treaty Creek exploration campaign with the release of five drill holes completed on our Goldstorm deposit. The best result was from the northern step-out area well outside the estimated resource area with hole GS-22-159. The CS600 domain contained 1.71 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) over 180 metres with 0.92 g/t gold, 6.10 g/t silver and 0.61% copper. This drill hole ended in strong copper mineralization and this composite was centred on a much larger composite of 489.0 metres averaging 1.12 g/t AuEq (0.66 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag, 0.36 per cent Cu). Ground conditions prevented the completion of this drill hole. Also of significance, silver grades were elevated within several holes of the newly discovered northern extension of the CS600 domain. Drill hole GS-22-162 intersected 1.34 g/t AuEq over 145.5 metres with 0.61 g/t gold, 12.01 g/t silver and 0.5% copper. In addition to expanding the deposit to the north, we were successful in confirming the near-surface southeasterly expansion of the newly discovered Route 66 zone that yielded 0.95 g/t AuEq over 42.0 metres. We continue to observe higher gold, silver and copper grades throughout the northern stepout expansion of the Goldstorm deposit than the grades derived from the 2021 initial resource estimate. Despite significantly expanding the resource limits of the Goldstorm deposit, it remains open in all directions and at depth. Our geologists will focus their attention on refining the geological model and completing an updated Goldstorm resource for 2023. In addition, numerous samples were collected for ongoing petrographic, mineralogical and metallurgical studies that will be carried out during the following winter months.”

The program at the Treaty Creek property included a resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. Results are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm deposit (sections 110+00 NE, 117+00 NE, 118+00 NE, M and N). At Goldstorm, four out of five holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate area.

At the Goldstorm deposit, on Section 110+00 NE, GS-22-160 targeted the gold-dominant Route 66 zone. An intercept of 42.0 metres grading 0.95 g/t AuEq (0.87 g/t Au, 1.66 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu) was returned that included a higher-grade segment of 1.91 g/t AuEq (1.83 g/t Au, 1.02 g/t Ag and 0.06% Cu) over 13.5 metres.

On Section 117+00 NE, GS-22-162 targeted the CS600 domain, just outside of northeastern edge of the 2021 resource area. An intercept of the CS600 gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over 258.0 metres averaging 1.03 g/t AuEq (0.56 g/t Au, 8.42 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu) with an enriched zone of 1.34 g/t AuEq (0.61 g/t Au, 12.01 g/t Ag and 0.5% Cu) over 145.5 metres.

On Section 118+00 NE, GS-22-161 was drilled as a 150-metre northeastern step-out from the 2021 resource area. An intercept of the gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over 185.0 metres averaging 1.26 g/t AuEq (0.74 g/t Au, 6.06 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu) with an enriched segment of 72.0 metres grading 1.57 g/t AuEq (0.85 g/t Au, 6.27 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu). This hole demonstrates the strong continuity of gold-copper porphyry mineralization in the host intrusive to the northeast and that the CS600 system remains open in this direction.

On Section M, GS-22-157 was drilled to determine the deep extension of mineralization along CS600, south of GS-21-113-W2. An intercept of 220.5 metres of 0.90 g/t AuEq (0.41 g/t Au, 7.88 g/t Ag and 0.33% Cu), as well as an enriched zone of 89.5 metres of 1.09 g/t AuEq (0.44 g/t Au, 7.63 g/t Ag and 0.48% Cu) demonstrates the continuity of the gold-copper porphyry intrusive system at depth. On Section N, GS-22-159 targeted the deep extension of mineralization along CS600, north of GS-21-113-W2. An intercept of 489.0 metres of 1.12 g/t AuEq (0.66 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu), as well as an enriched zone of 180.0 metres of 1.71 g/t AuEq (0.92 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag and 0.61% Cu) demonstrated the continuity of gold-copper porphyry intrusive system at depth and to the north. This hole ended in mineralization.





Share this article