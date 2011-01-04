Tudor Gold drills 1.51 g/t AuEq over 237.3 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] reported the first set of drill results for phase l of the 2022 exploration program at its flagship Treaty Creek property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Tudor has a 60% interest with American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each holding 20% interests.

The program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on several areas including the Goldstorm deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. Results included in this press release are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm deposit from sections 109+50 NE, 116+00 NE, and 117+00 NE. All holes were targeted outside the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

SECTION 109+50: NEGS-22-135 intersected 55.5 metres grading 1.42 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) within 190.5 metres of 0.80 g/t AuEq. The hole targeted a high-grade intercept from the 2020 program (GS-20-66) which sits outside of the current resource area. The new zone has been named “Route 66” and warrants further exploration to understand the extents of the system. Visible gold was identified in the drill core.

SECTION 116+00: NEGS-22-129 stepped out on the DS5 resource area and returned 28.5 metres of 2.33 g/t AuEq within 89.35 metres grading 1.02 g/t AuEq. Gold and silver mineralization was encountered past the footwall side of the Treaty Thrust Fault 2 (TTF2). The extension of DS5 to the northeast and renewed understanding of the nature of mineralization shows that this domain is vast in size and remains unbounded. GS-22-129 stepped out 150 metres from the 2021 drilling.

SECTION 117+00: NEGS-22-130 intersected DS5 mineralization grading 1.51 g/t AuEq over 45.0 metres within 91.5 metres grading 1.17 g/t AuEq. Similar to GS-22-129, mineralization was encountered past the footwall of TTF2.

GS-22-130 stepped out 175 metres from the 2021 drilling. GS-22-131 also targeted DS5 and intersected mineralization past the footwall of TTF2, returning 1.07 g/t AuEq over 26.5 metres, within 163.0 metres of 0.61 g/t AuEq.

GS-22-131 stepped out 115 metres from the 2021 drilling. GS-22-133 stepped out 200 metres from the 2021 northern drilling extents of 300H and CS600 domains. An exceptional interval of 1.51 g/t AuEq (0.89 g/t gold, 0.49% copper) over 237.3 metres was reported within a broader mineralized zone of 0.91 g/t AuEq over 600.0 metres. This confirms the extension of CS600 to the north and shows an increase of gold and copper grades at depth.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the first set of results of our 2022 Goldstorm resource expansion drill program. We continue to encounter strong gold, silver and copper mineralization outside the previously defined resource area. The overall strength and consistency of the Goldstorm system continues to amaze our entire technical team as the deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. We have commissioned the next set of 200 to 300-metre step-out holes based on these overwhelming positive results. Additionally, we have confirmed the discovery of a new zone in the southern portion of Goldstorm which adds yet another dimension to this expanding deposit. Based on an intercept obtained in 2020 from GS-20-66 which was formerly believed to be part of the CS600 Domain (2.15 g/t AuEq over 75.0 m), the 100-metre step-out hole GS-22-135 intercepted an up-dip expression of 1.42 g/t AuEq over 55.5 metres. This has been named Route 66 (R-66). This is clearly a gold-dominant system that exists separate to the known CS600 and DS5 Domains. Drilling continues at a fast pace at Treaty Creek with eight drill rigs on site. Our crews have completed over 20,000 m of drilling to-date and we anticipate more results to be released in a timely manner throughout the summer.”

The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited’s Brucejack property to the southeast.





