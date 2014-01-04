Tudor Gold drills 114 m of 1.82 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TUC-FSE] reported the eighth set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia 70 km north of Stewart.

The project is held as to Tudor Gold, 60% and operator, American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE], each with 20%.

Ken Konkin, president and CEO, commented: “Our entire team is pleased to see the continued success of the exploration program in the northern-most limits of the Goldstorm Deposit within domain CS600. We continue to intersect pulses of very strong gold and copper mineralization with 1.82 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) (1.04 g/t gold, 5.17 g/t silver and 0.61% copper) over a 114-metre intercept.

“Precious and base metal values were equally impressive over double this same intercept averaging 1.50 g/t AuEq over 235.5 metres in hole GS-22-158 and values were comparable to the hole above this, GS-22-151-W1 with 1.27 g/t AuEq over 300 metres. GS-22-158 successfully undercut GS-22-151-W1 by approximately 100-150 metres and ended in strong copper-gold mineralization as did GS-22-151-W1.

“In-fill drilling successfully added confidence with our resource model as GS-22-156 intersected 1.0 g/t AuEq over 294 metres within the 300H domain. This intercept was punctuated by a high-grade gold intercept of 28.7 g/t gold and 16.2 g/t silver (28.9 AuEq) over 1.5 metres near the bottom of the composite.

“In addition to increasing our deposit foot-print northwards, we were also successful in expanding mineralization to the southwest with a 100-metre step-out drill hole CB-22-01 which intersected significant near-surface gold values over 168 metres that averaged 0.68 g/t AuEq. This hole was drilled well outside the area of the 2021 initial resource model for the Goldstorm Deposit demonstrating that mineralization remains open in all directions and to depth.

“Crews will be wrapping up the exploration program this week and will be collecting several new composites for metallurgical tests with samples for petrographic and ore microscopy studies from our Stewart-based core facility. Our drills have been de-mobilized and both upper and lower camps have been shut down. We have several drill holes awaiting results from the lab and we will announce these results shortly after we receive them.”

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes a resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are from five diamond drill holes drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit, Copper Belle Deposit, and Konkin Zones (Sections K, L, 98+50 NE and 94+50 NE). At Goldstorm, one out of two holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

At the Goldstorm deposit, SECTION KGS-22-156 was drilled as an infill hole within the 300H domain in the area of the footwall of the Treaty Thrust Fault (TTF1). An intercept of 294.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.92 g/t gold, 4.38 g/t silver, 0.02% copper) was returned with a high-grade segment with 13.5 metres of 5.16 g/t AuEq (4.99 g/t gold, 5.17 g/t silver, 0.09% copper).

SECTION LGS-22-158 was drilled to target the CS600 domain and undercut GS-22-151-W1. An intercept of the CS600 gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over a drill length of 592.5 metres averaging 1.16 g/t AuEq (0.73 g/t gold, 3.17 g/t silver, 0.34% copper) with an enriched zone of 1.82 g/t AuEq (1.04 g/t gold, 5.17 silver, 0.61% copper) over 114.0 metres.

This hole confirms the consistency of mineralization throughout the porphyry system and that no boundary on the northern side of the system has been encountered. This hole is located 250 metres north of the 2021 mineral resource estimate. Future exploration will target the northerly extension of this system.

At the Copper Belle deposit, SECTION 98+50 NECB-22-01 was drilled as a 100-metre southeastern step-out hole on the Copper Belle deposit. An interval of 168.0 metres returned 0.68 g/t AuEq (0.65 g/t gold, 1.97 g/t silver, 0.01% copper) with a high-grade segment of 4.5 metres of 4.44 g/t AuEq (4.31 g/t gold, 10.78 g/t silver). This hole confirms the continuity of mineralization to the south of Copper Belle and that the deposit remains open. CB-22-02 was drilled as a 100-metre northwestern step-out hole one the Copper Belle deposit. An interval of 39.0 metres of 0.65 g/t AuEq (0.62 g/t gold, 0.72 g/t silver, 0.02 % copper). This hole confirms the continuity of mineralization to the south of Copper Belle and that the deposit remains open.

At the Konkin Zone, SECTION 94+50 NEKZ-22-01 was drilled as an exploration hole to follow up on anomalous gold surface samples. The hole encountered 46.5 metres of 0.53 g/t AuEq (0.51 g/t gold, 1.36 g/t silver, 0.01% copper) as well as a significant gold interval over 9.0 metres of 3.60 g/t AuEq (3.54 g/t gold, 5.32 g/t silver).

The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining’s Brucejack property to the southeast.





