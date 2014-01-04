Turmalina Metals drills 3.8% CuEq over 48.05 metres at Chanape, Peru

Share this article

Turmalina Metals Corp. [TBX-TSXV; TBXXF-OTCQX; 3R1-FSE] reported additional drilling results at the 100%-optioned Chanape project, located 87 km east of Lima, Peru.

Drilling has continued to intersect extensive gold-silver mineralization in the first breccias tested by the Company. This release summarizes the second batch of results from the program covering 4 holes and 704.8 metres of drilling. See press release of November 15 for the results of the initial 4 holes (1003.7m). Selected intercepts from this second batch of results includes:

Breccia Clint: 48.05 metres at 1.67% copper, 0.9 g/t gold & 178 g/t silver (3.8% CuEq); CHT-DDH-041 from 165.7 metres, including 2.2 metres at 10.8% Cu, 0.7 g/t Au & 3,349 g/t Ag (40% CuEq) from 165.7 metres, Including 20.4 etres at 2.2% Cu, 1.0 g/t Au & 47 g/t Ag (3.3% CuEq) from 192.19 metres as well as 14.39 metres at 2.2% Cu, 0.98 g/t Au & 56 g/t Ag (3.3% CuEq); CHT-DDH-041 from 222.27 metres.

Veta Colorada: 1.8 metres at 2.35 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag & 0.18% Cu (2.7 g/t EqAu); CHT-DDH-040 from 77.67 metres.

The Chanape project is characterized by multiple tourmaline gold-silver-copper (Au-Ag-Cu) breccia pipes, with over fifty identified to date.

James Rogers, CEO, stated: “Having multiple breccias in the cluster at Chanape returning high-grade results is critical for the Turmalina team in advancing this project. This phase of drilling has returned excellent results so far, including some spectacular copper and silver assays, and we are looking forward to receiving results from the final holes of this program.”

Tourmaline breccias typically display strong vertical zonation, with Au-Ag in the narrow top (the ‘roof’) of the breccia pipe underlain by deeper and broader high-grade Cu-Au mineralization. This is seen in historic drilling at Chanape, where shallow Au-Ag bearing breccias such as Breccia 8 (i.e. 64m at 0.87 g/t Au & 25 g/t Ag from 0m; CHDDH012) are found 200 metres above deeper Cu-Au breccias such as Clint (i.e. 71m at 1.92% Cu, 0.81 g/t Au & 41 g/t Ag from 232m; CHDDH013).

The 677-hectare Chanape copper-gold project is accessed via 24km of unpaved road from Turmalina’s operational centre in the town of San Damian. The project contains several strongly mineralized tourmaline breccia pipes that are clustered around a large, mineralized copper-molybdenum intrusion. Historical drill holes have confirmed mineralization on breccia pipes and recent surface geological mapping have added new mineralized bodies for follow-up.

Turmalina’s work to date has been focused on interpreting historic work while mapping and sampling over 50 documented tourmaline breccias and epithermal veins at the project and drill-testing the best targets. A phreato-magmatic breccia, measuring 700 m by 200 meters has also been identified as a potential target for bulk tonnage mineralization, with gold anomalism coincident with a geophysical anomaly (IP).





