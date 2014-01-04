Ultra Lithium drills 2.68% Li2O over one metre at Forgan Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Ultra Lithium Inc. [ULT-TSXV] reported the first batch of drilling results from four diamond drill holes at its 100%-owned Forgan Lake lithium property in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The drilling was contracted to Diafore Drilling Inc. from Quebec which completed 31 NQ-size and HQ-size core drill holes with a cumulative drilling of 3,635 metres. The results of four drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths.

Highlights: Drill hole FL22-19 intersected two pegmatite zones with the upper seven-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 1.35% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) at 15.44 metres drilled depth, including one metre of 2.68% Li 2 O and two metres of 1.89% Li 2 O. The lower 6.81-metre wide pegmatite averaged 0.52% Li 2 O at 26.44 metres drilled depth, including the top one metre of 1.08% Li 2 O.

Drill hole FL22-20 intersected three pegmatites with the upper 11-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 1.1% Li 2 O at 7.95 metres drilled depth. The lower two pegmatites are thinner in widths and lower grade.

Drill hole FL22-21 intersected three lithium pegmatites with the upper four-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 1.21% Li 2 O at eight metres drilled depth; the middle eight-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 1.13% Li 2 O at 16 metres drilled depth; and the lower seven-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 1.04% Li 2 O at 26 metres drilled depth.

Drill hole FL22-22 intersected an 18-metre-wide pegmatite averaging 0.56% Li 2 O at 37.22 m drilled depth, including a two-metre-wide zone of 1.38% Li 2 O at 47.22 metres depth.

All intersections reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width.

Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO, stated: “The first set of excellent drilling results at the Forgan Lake project have shown near-surface, high-value lithium, which encourages the company to continue exploring more spodumene-bearing pegmatites in the area. The company is also conducting processing and metallurgical tests with bulk samples from the drilled area.”

The Forgan Lake property consists of approximately 256 hectares of land in 20 mining claims located in the Thunder Bay mining district in northwestern Ontario. It is located adjacent to the north of Ultra Lithium’s Lucky Lake claim block comprising 15 mining claims. The property has excellent infrastructure support, and the first nations communities are very co-operative for the economic progress of the region through development of mining resources. Historical work on the Forgan Lake property was first carried out by Lun-Echo Gold Mines Ltd. during the 1955 to 1961 period. The exploration work included 39 drill holes, aggregating 10,561 feet of drilling on the eastern side of Forgan Lake. Lithium mineralization on the property comprised six spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites which are mostly parallel to the metasediments.

Highlights: Lithium mineralization comprises six spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Three 2019 grab samples showed lithium values of 6.93t% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), 6.90% Li 2 O and 4.88% Li 2 O.

Historical exploration in the 1950s included 39 drill holes, aggregating 10,561 feet. Three historical channel cut samples returned average 2.57% Li 2 O over a width of 21 feet (6.4 m). Two historical channel cut samples averaged 4.23% Li 2 O over 24.5 feet (7.46 m).





