United Lithium intersects 1.05% Li2O at Bergby, Sweden

Share this article

United Lithium Corp. [CSE-ULTH; OTC-ULTHD] reported further assay results from the 2023 drill program at the Bergby lithium project in Sweden. Bergby is a 100%-owned, district-scale, hard-rock lithium project covering approximately 8,000 hectares (ha) near infrastructure and the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in Central Sweden. The project hosts numerous LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) granitic pegmatites, five of which have been drill confirmed. The drill program is continuing and further results are pending.

Highlights: New drilling assay results for the newly discovered fourth pegmatite, D, include 1.05% Li 2 O (lithium oxide) over 32.75 metres from 75.95 metres depth downhole (hole BBY23155), including 2.42 Li 2 O over 7.04 m from 97.72 m depth; 1.01% Li 2 O over 8.01 m from 22.89 m depth downhole (hole BBY23150); 0.86% Li 2 O over 14.45 m from 35.23 m depth downhole (hole BBY23152); 0.84% Li 2 O over 11.87 m from 83.06 m depth downhole (hole BBY23154), including 1.86% Li 2 O over 5.08 m from 83.06 m depth downhole.

“These additional results on the recently discovered fourth lithium-bearing pegmatite D at Bergby further demonstrate the attractive grades and thicknesses we are seeing near surface on multiple pegmatites. Pegmatite D has now demonstrated a strike length of over 700 metres and remains open – the combined strike of the pegmatites now exceeds 4 km. We anticipate further results on 35 more drill holes pending assay results from both pegmatites D and E, where both had never been drill tested prior to the current program,” stated Scott Eldridge, s president and CEO. “Our exploration team continues to deliver highly encouraging results as we unlock the potential of the project. Bergby is encompassed by world-class mining infrastructure contributing to efficient exploration costs. We look forward to releasing the next batch of results once we receive assays back from the lab.”

The drill program commenced in April 2023. Utilizing two diamond drill rigs, a total of 5,600 metres of diamond drilling has been completed in 60 holes. Six spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been discovered to date at Bergby, five of which have been drilled (Pegmatites A through E), and one (Pegmatite F) that remains to be drilled as part of the current program. United released the first set of assay results on 14 drill holes in November 2023.

Bergby consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gavle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gavle is a proximal labour and supply hub.

Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium’s hydroxide plant currently under construction. The project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 metres. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

Share this article