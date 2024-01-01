Uranium American Resources advances Stateline Project, Colorado/Utah

Share this article

Uranium American Resources, Inc. [OTC PINK: UARI] provided a technical update on its Stateline Project, located in Montrose County, Colorado and San Juan County, Utah. This project, part of the recently announced acquisition of Jag Minerals Pty Ltd, presents a rare opportunity to explore and develop a high-grade vanadium-rich uranium system in one of the most geologically favorable parts of the U.S. uranium belt.

Geological Context and Deposit Model: Stateline is hosted within the Salt Wash Member of the Morrison Formation, a classic environment for roll-front or paleo-drainage U-V mineralization. The project covers 2.75 mi² (7.12 km²) and includes over 19 historic mines, with grades such as the Maud Mine with 3.01% V₂O₅ and 0.43% U₃O₈ and the Morning Glory Mine with 2.56% V₂O₅ and 0.26% U₃O₈.

The favorable channel sands in this area were deposited in a meandering, dendritic system. Reducing environments-created when organic material settled in low-energy pools-led to the precipitation of uranium from oxidized fluids. This mechanism mirrors Athabasca-style deposits, where carbonaceous or graphitic host rocks act as chemical traps.

According to technical reviewers, these deposits are likely sourced from mafic volcanics, which explain the unusually high vanadium content and potential for associated metals. The presence of evaporites in the surrounding basin adds to the metal-leaching potential of circulating brines.

Targeting Next-Gen Discovery: Past exploration relied heavily on intercept trend mapping. However, Uranium American Resources is now advancing a more modern, technology-driven exploration program that includes Airborne EM (AEM) to detect conductivity contrasts associated with alteration halos and carbon-rich lenses; Passive Seismic to model paleo-topography and channel systems in 3D, revealing likely trap zones and AI Drainage Modelling for use of genetic algorithms and fuzzy logic to predict sedimentary trends using historic drill data.

These efforts aim to identify tight meander bends, downstream fault-controlled basins, and organic-rich trap sites, all of which are prime depositional environments for high-grade U-V mineralization.

William Hunter, CEO, said, “The challenge is targeting these channel-hosted reductant zones beneath clay-rich cover, but the upside is immense. Combining AEM, seismic, and AI modelling gives us a real edge.”

The company is in discussions with geophysical contractors including SkyTEM and Expert Geophysics, and is preparing for fieldwork including core sampling for conductivity modelling, forward-modelling of AEM responses through overlying units and prioritizing seismic imaging and inversion modelling.

