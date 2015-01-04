Usha Resources discovers second LCT pegmatite swarm at White Willow, Ontario

Share this article

Usha Resources Ltd. [USHA-TSXV; USHAF-OTCQB; JO0-FSE] discovered a second significant lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite dike swarm, Bingo, at its White Willow lithium pegmatite project, Ontario. The findings build on the initial visit completed in June and have over tripled the LCT pegmatite trend on the property to a potential strike length of greater than 25 km that is open at both ends.

The property is situated 170 km west of Thunder Bay in proximity to other lithium projects in the region, such as the Seymour Lake lithium project, the Georgia Lake pegmatite field and the Separation Rapids Lithium deposit, showcasing the region’s rich lithium potential.

“We are thrilled with the findings from the initial programs at White Willow,” said Deepak Varshney, CEO. “As seen at Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette project, which has over 20 km of trend, lithium pegmatite swarms occur in clusters, each of which has the potential to become a deposit. With the discovery of the highly evolved pegmatite system at Bingo, we now have four primary target areas in our 25-km-plus trend, with significant ground remaining between Bingo and Maple Leaf for further exploration and follow-up on the initial LCT-pegmatites identified in between. With numerous potential spodumene-bearing targets, we believe Willow to be a flagship asset where Ontario’s next major lithium discovery will occur.”

The company completed a three-week site visit with its technical team where it split its program between further assessing the area in the vicinity of the Maple Leaf dike swarm, which has a strike of greater than eight km, and the newly identified Bingo dike swarm. A total of 287 rock samples were collected and submitted for laboratory analysis.

Key findings at Bingo include: The swarm is over about two km in length and open in both directions. There are two large pegmatites within the field that are on trend with one another. The pegmatites outcrop 600 and 450 metres in length, respectively, and are up to 75 metres in width. If connected, they would form a single large dike over about 1.2 km in length.

Excellent mineralogical indicators indicating that the dike swarm is highly evolved and potentially spodumene-bearing, with spessartine garnets, blue-green apatite, tantalite and lithium amphiboles (holmquistite) identified.

Beryl was not identified, indicating that the zone being assessed is within the core/intermediate/inner zone of a fertile LCT system which is where spodumene, if present, is anticipated to occur.

Feldspar crystals up to a metre have been identified indicating the potential for coarse-grained spodumene, if present, to exist at Bingo.

Following the identification of Bingo, the company’s technical team traced back along trend toward Maple Leaf and identified several beryl and tantalite-bearing pegmatites between the two swarms. These areas, in addition to Maple Leaf and Bingo, will now be the focus for a more comprehensive field program in the fall following the receipt of all analytical results.

Jackpot Lake exploration update: The company also expanded the basal sand and conglomerate zone to a depth of approximately 1,950 feet through drilling, increasing the previously identified zone from an interval of 273 feet to a total of 423 feet. Assessing this zone is a primary objective of the program at Jackpot Lake as it is a potentially pumpable aquifer into which fluids from the zones above should drain. The company is now working toward completing and developing a well for sampling.

Usha also reported that, subject to TSXV approval, the company has executed an option with 2758145 Ontario Ltd., Peter Gehrels and Allan George Onchulenko for the right to purchase an undivided 100% interest in 141 unpatented mining claims located in the Thunder Bay mining division of Ontario adjacent to the White Willow property.

Under the option agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest by paying a total of $100,000 and issuing 800,000 common shares.

