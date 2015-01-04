ValOre Metals drills 1.59 g/t 2PGE+Au over 71.8 metres at Pedra, Brazil

Share this article

ValOre Metals Corp. [VO-TSXV; KVLQF-OTCQB; KEQ-FSE] reported initial assay results from the recently completed 2023 phase 1 core drilling at its 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group elements (PGE, 2PGE+Au (platinum plus palladium plus gold)) project in northeastern Brazil.

“Drill results from DD23TU33 indicate a broad interval of high-grade mineralization intersected in a 150-metre step out hole to the south of the existing resource at Trapia 1, underscoring the resource expansion potential. Importantly, this broad intersection contains a higher-sulphide, high-grade PGE-Ni-Cu interval that may be amenable to targeting by geophysical methods,” stated Thiago Diniz, Exploration Manager, Valore Metals Corp. “Trapia 1 results have ramifications at other known zones across the Pedra Branca project, as they clearly demonstrate significant resource expansion potential at depth and down dip of previous drilling.”

Trapia 1: Assay results received for the first of four holes drilled in 2023 at the Trapia 1 deposit (total 1,326 m); 71.8 metres at 1.59 g/t palladium + platinum + gold (g/t 2PGE+Au) starting from 235.9 metres, including 8.15 metres at 10.54 g/t 2PGE+Au, 0.37% nickel and 0.11% copper.

High-grade palladium-platinum and nickel-copper mineralization occurs in association with a sulfide-rich peridotitic horizon at the bottom of the chromitite reef, and is characterized by up to 5 per cent disseminated to brecciated pyrrhotite, pyrite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite;

PGE mineralization intercepted 150 metres outside of the existing 2022 NI 43-101 resource at Trapia 1 (480,000 oz of the total Trapia 2022 NI 43-101 resource of 885,000 oz at 0.96 g/t).

Assays pare ending for the remaining Trapia 1 holes, including DD23TU35 located up-dip of DD23TU33; and DD23TU32, representing an additional 150-metre step-out to the south, along strike and down-plunge of DD23TU33.

2023 Drill Program: 6,152 metres drilled in 49 holes distributed along 8 separate exploration and resource zones; 1,625 core samples sent to lab, with assays pending for 641 samples from 14 holes.

Recently received assays results also include near-surface PGE mineralization drilled in the Ipueiras target, including 11.85 metres grading 0.55 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including 0.9 mietres grading 1.58 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2.65 metres in drill hole DD23IP04.

Valore’s Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au.

Share this article