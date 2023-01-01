ValOre Metals drills 1.96 g/t 2PGE+Au over 46.05 metres at Pedra Branca, Brazil

Share this article

ValOre Metals Corp. [TSXV-VO; OTCQB-KVLQF; FSE-KEQ0] reported assay results from the Salvador target as part of the 2023 phase 1 drill program at Valore’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca platinum group elements (PGE or 2PGE+Au) project in northeastern Brazil.

“PGE assays from all four core holes received to date at Salvador confirm consistent, near-surface, high-grade PGE mineralization at this new discovery,” stated Thiago Diniz, exploration manager. “The evolution of Salvador from concept to discovery demonstrates ValOre’s proven exploration methodology, and the team’s ability to identify and advance significant resource targets property wide. We look forward to continuing to grow Salvador through drilling for potential inclusion in our next mineral resource update.”

Salvador PGE target highlights: Assay results received for three additional core holes drilled at Salvador include 46.05 metres at 1.96 g/t palladium + platinum + gold (g/t 2PGE+Au) with mineralization starting from 77.15 metres, including 10 metres at 5.02 g/t 2PGE+Au from 88.65 metres in drill hole DD23MES04; 49.6 metres at 1.25 g/t 2PGE+Au from 47.2 metres, including 15.8 metres at 2.22 g/t 2PGE+Au from 55.2 metres in drill hole DD23MES03; and 78.95 metres at 0.96 g/t 2PGE+Au from 64 metres, including 41.5 metres at 1.34 g/t 2PGE+Au from 64.5 metres in drill hole DD23MES02.

A total of 1,056 metres were drilled in 8 holes, with target ultramafic (UM) rocks intersected in 7 of those holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 3 of 7 UM-bearing holes, spanning 400 metres of strike within a 1.3-km mineralized trend.

Assay results received for the remaining 2 of 4 Salvador surface trenches (totalling 145 m that exposed 120 m of UM rocks in all trenches) include 14 metres at 0.66 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 5 metres at 1.15 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR23MES03; 27 metres at 0.50 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR23MES04.

Follow-up mapping, soil sampling and TradoTM augering are in progress, focusing on the open trends to the north and south of Salvador’s main zone.

2023 Pedra Branca Drill Program Summary: 6,152 metres drilled in 49 holes distributed along 8 separate exploration target and resource zones; 1,625 core samples sent to lab, with assays pending for 331 samples from 10 holes.

ValOre’s Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au. ValOre’s team believes the Pedra Branca project has significant exploration discovery and resource expansion potential.

