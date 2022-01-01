Valore Metals drills 8.58 2PGE+Au g/t over 2 metres at Pedra Branca, Brazil

Share this article

Valore Metals Corp. [VO-TXV; KVLQF-OTC] reported Trado auger assay results from the Troia target area at Valore’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca platinum group elements (PGE, 2PGE+Au) project in northeastern Brazil.

“The Troia target represents another high-quality, near-surface zone of significant scale that is rapidly evolving into a compelling drill target,” stated vice-president of exploration, Colin Smith. “Palladium and platinum mineralization occurs within a broad zone along a one-kilometre trend that remains open in both directions of strike.”

Troia target exploration program highlights: Mineralization occurs within a 50- to 100-metre-wide zone, along a 1 km-long trend with compelling geochemical and geophysical anomalies, and rock samples exceeding 23 g/t 2PGE+Au. The Troia target has been tested with 72 Trado auger holes (results received for 53), totalling 206 metres and seven trenches, totalling 400 Metres.

Target ultramafic rocks (UM) encountered in 19 Trado holes (62 m of the 206 m augered) and all seven trenches, over geological trend of approximately 1 km in strike length.

Multiple PGE (platinum group elements) mineralized Trado auger holes, including 8.5 metres grading 0.98 g/t palladium plus platinum plus gold (g/t 2PGE+Au) from surface, including 4.0 metres grading 1.44 g/t 2PGE+Au from 4.0 metres depth; 2.0 metres grading 8.58 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including 1.0 metre grading 15.93 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface; 4.0 metres grading 1.55 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface; 3.8 metres grading 1.64 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface. Sampling and geological mapping of all seven trenches are in progress.

Valore conducted detailed geological mapping and prospecting along the one km long anomalous trend at Troia, a target located 4.5 km north-northeast Massape (129,000 ounces 2PGE+Au grading 1.21 g/t in 3.31 Mt) and eight km north of Trapia (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 g/t in 27.8 Mt). The main Troia zones were subsequently followed up with 72 Trado auger holes totalling 206 metres, with UMs encountered in 19 Trado holes. Assays are pending for 19 of 72 holes.

PGE assays previously reported from Trado auger drilling and rock sampling, including 23.01 g/t 2PGE+Au and 12.00 g/t 2PGE+Au, warranted follow-up trenching along 600 metres of geological trend to confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization. Seven trenches were excavated (400 m total length), with all exposing UM and UM-derived rock continuity along strike, with significant thickness chromitite-rich UMs in the central two trenches (TR22TR01 and TR22TR02). Trench sampling and mapping are in progress.

The Pedra Branca PGE project comprises 52 exploration licences covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, seven distinct PGE plus gold deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE plus gold contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE plus gold. All of the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.





