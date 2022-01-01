Valore Metals reports high-grade palladium, platinum at Pedra Branca, Brazil

Share this article

Valore Metals Corp. [VO-TSXV; KVLQF-OTC] reported high-grade rock assay results from the Troia target area at its 100%-owned Pedra Branca platinum group elements (PGE, 2PGE+gold) project in northeastern Brazil.

“The Troia target has excellent exploration upside, as evidenced by the high-grade palladium-platinum values from the initial outcrop and grab sample assay results released today,” stated Valore’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “The 1-kilometre-long trend is fully open along strike to in both directions and remains largely untested at depth. Detailed mapping, Trado (TM) drilling and trenching will further delineate this broad, high-grade, shallow intrusion, with the intention of advancing Troia into a high priority drill target.”

Troia target exploration program highlights included multiple high-grade PGE assay results from outcropping chromitites and mineralized ultramafic samples, including 23.01 g/t palladium + platinum + gold (g/t 2PGE+Au) in sample 103089. Sample 103111 returned 12.00 g/t 2PGE+Au; sample 103091 returned 8.32 g/t 2PGE+Au; sample 103093 returned 8.15 g/t 2PGE+Au; sample 103094 returned 7.98 g/t 2PGE+Au; and sample 103095 returned 3.35 g/t 2PGE+Au.

Mineralization occurs within a 50-100-metre-wide zone, along 1 km of geological trend, associated with compelling historical geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Trado(TM) auger drilling is on-going at Troia, with 46 auger holes (133 m) completed to date, with ultramafic rocks encountered in 10 holes (assays pending). Follow-up trenching will commence upon receipt and review of the Trado(TM) auger assays.

For the Troia 2022 exploration program, Valore conducted detailed geological mapping and prospecting along the 1-km-long anomalous trend at Troia, a target located 4 km west of Cedro (453,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 1.03 g/t in 13.6 Mt) and 6 km west of Esbarro, (403,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 1.16 g/t in 10.8 Mt). The main Troia zones were subsequently followed up with 46 Trado(TM) auger holes to date totaling 133 metres (on-going), with ultramafics encountered in 10 Trado(TM) holes (assays pending).

One shallow (49.8 m) historical diamond drill hole is present in the northern Troia zone, with no PGEs reported; however, relogging of the historical core, combined with new field data, suggests that this hole was shut down at the top contact of the target ultramafic intrusion, and therefore, excellent potential for mineralized continuity remains at depth.

A total of 13 outcrop and grab samples were collected and submitted for assay during the detailed prospecting and mapping campaign. An average grade of 5.02 g/t 2PGE+Au was returned, with 11 of 13 samples (85%) reporting PGEs, and 4 samples assays exceeding 8.00 g/t 2PGE+Au (high of 23.01 g/t 2PGE+Au, #103089).

In May 2019, Valore acquired the Pedra Branca PGE propertyl, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au. All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

