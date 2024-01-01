Vanadiumcorp Resource starts field program at Lac Doré, Quebec

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. [TSXV-VRB] has mobilized a field work program on the company’s flagship Lac Doré deposit in Quebec. The work program will comprise mapping, sampling and other works that qualify toward assessment commitments. It is envisioned that further field work, including geophysical surveys, will be undertaken on both the company’s Lac Doré and Iron-T properties this autumn.

Ian Mallory, chairman and CEO of the company, stated: “We are focused on expanding our understanding of the geological potential of the areas controlled by the company adjacent to the Lac Doré deposit. We are pleased to be fielding a ‘boots on the ground’ initiative ahead of airborne and ground-based geophysics planned for the fall.”

Vanadiumcorp Resource is engaged in the production of high-quality vanadium electrolytes for the expanding international market for long-duration vanadium flow batteries (VFB).


