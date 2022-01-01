Vancouver International Airport partners with Teck to install germ-fighting copper

Share this article

A total of nearly 1,000 pieces of germ-fighting antimicrobial copper has been installed at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to combat COVID pandemic. Railings, water fountains, baggage carts, washrooms and airport offices throughout the terminal now have the copper cladding.

YVR has partnered with natural resources company Teck Resources Ltd. [TECK.A, TECK.B-TSX; TECK-NYSE] to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces in the airport in its latest efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Antimicrobial copper is designed to kill bacteria and thus reduce the spread of infection and germs within two hours.

“By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck’s Copper & Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large,” said YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman in a statement.

The YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series of Teck’s Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in numerous British Columbia hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

Teck Resources is a major producer of copper.

