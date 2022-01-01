Vancouver International Airport partners with Teck to install germ-fighting copper

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

A total of nearly 1,000 pieces of germ-fighting antimicrobial copper has been installed at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to combat COVID pandemic. Railings, water fountains, baggage carts, washrooms and airport offices throughout the terminal now have the copper cladding.

YVR has partnered with natural resources company Teck Resources Ltd. [TECK.A, TECK.B-TSX; TECK-NYSE] to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces in the airport in its latest efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Antimicrobial copper is designed to kill bacteria and thus reduce the spread of infection and germs within two hours.

“By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck’s Copper & Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large,” said YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman in a statement.

The YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series of Teck’s Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in numerous British Columbia hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

Teck Resources is a major producer of copper.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Kodiak Copper drills 0.23% CuEq over 381.1 etres at MPD, British Columbia

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Troilus Gold drills 13.64 g/t AuEq over 3 metres at Troilus, Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Sun Summit drills 1.09 g/t AuEq over 73.5 metres at Buck, British Columbia

1 day ago Staff Writer

Sandstorm acquires US$1.1 billion asset package

2 days ago Staff Writer

Talisker Provides Progress Update on Bralorne Gold Project Maiden Resource

2 days ago Resource World

Exploration & Mining in Finland, Sweden and Norway

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kodiak Copper drills 0.23% CuEq over 381.1 etres at MPD, British Columbia

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Triumph Gold drills 0.53 g/t gold over 10 metres at Freegold Mountain, Yukon

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Dollar drills 89.57 g/t AgEq over 125.3 metres at La Joya, Mexico

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Geomega shares rise 23% on financing news

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Troilus Gold drills 13.64 g/t AuEq over 3 metres at Troilus, Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.