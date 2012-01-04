Vanstar drills 1.36 g/t gold over 27 metres at Bousquet-Odyno, Quebec

Share this article

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. [VSR-TSXV; VMNGF-OTC; 1V8-FSE] reported additional results from its drill program at the 75%-optioned Bousquet-Odyno project, northern Quebec. The property is approximately 45 km east of Rouyn-Noranda and 85 km northwest of Val-d’Or

Results received to date have identified at least five mineralized zones, including a newly defined zone to the southwest of the main zone. Today’s results include data from 17 drill holes, with assay results pending from a further 14 holes.

Highlights include Zone A where drill hole BO-22-81 returned 27 metres at 1.36 g/t gold, including 13.5 metres at 2.05 g/t gold and 6 metres at 3.18 g/t gold.

At the Main zone, BO-22-88 returned 7.5 metres at 1.99 g/t gold. At Zone D, BO-22-80 returned 10.5 metres at two g/t gold, including 6 metres at 2.97 g/t gold. BO-22-78 returned 9.5 metres at 1.37 g/t gold, including 3.5 metres at 2.52 g/t gold.

Drilling in 2022 has identified wide intercepts of mineralized quartz stringer zones in most zones. In the main zone, drilling has identified broad, high-grade gold at depth and has defined the continuity of multiple stringer zones. Zone A includes one of the widest intercepts on the project with 27 metres grading 1.36 g/t gold in hole BO-22-81.

The newly defined zone D is of particular interest, where holes BO-22-78 and BO-22-80 have intercepted 9.5 metres grading 1.37 g/t gold and 10.5 metres grading two g/t gold, respectively, in proximity of historical hole 80-3, which intercepted 6 mettres grading 3.38 g/t gold. This zone may be a faulted continuation of the main zone with potential to expand, or it can also be a cross-structure that opens new targets.

Jean Claude St-Amour, president and CEO, said: “We are pleased with the results of the drill program to date. We are finding more wide intercepts of mineralized stringer zones that complement previously reported high-grade intervals on the property. In addition to highlighting high-grade potential at depth, all zones remain open along strike, with the possibility that they may join. Zone D is a newly defined area with multiple wide intercepts of mineralization with significant growth potential. In addition, drilling completed to date has been relatively shallow in comparison to other mines in the region.”

The drill program is now complete, and a number of samples are currently in the laboratory pending analysis. Results announced to date represent approximately 5,300 metres of a total of 9,136 metres drilled in this program.

The Bousquet-Odyno project is located approximately 6 km from IAMGOLD’s Westwood mine and processing facilities.

Vanstar Mining Resources is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Quebec at different stages of development. The company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred oz gold) and a 1% NSR royalty. Vanstar is also earning 75% into the Bousquet-Odyno project, located along the Cadillac break, and owns 10% of: the Felix property in the Chicobi group (Abitibi mining camp, 65 km east of Amex’s Perron property); the Amanda property, a 7,306-hectare property located on the Auclair formation with historical gold showings of up to 12.1 g/t gold over 3 metres; and the Frida and Eva properties, located in the James Bay area.

