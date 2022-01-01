Vanstar drills 5.23 g/t gold over 21 metres at Bousquet-Odyno, Quebec

Share this article

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. [VSR-TSXV; VMNGF-OTC; 1V8-FSE] reported partial results from the first two holes drilled at the newly optioned Bousquet-Odyno project. Hole BO-22-63 returned an intercept of 21 metres grading 5.23 g/t gold, including 10.5 metres grading 10.14 g/t gold. Hole BO-22-64 returned an intercept of 6.5 metres grading 2.10 g/t gold, including 3.5 metres of 3.53 g/t gold. The holes targeted zones below historical holes and demonstrate that high grades continue at depth.

Jean Claude St-Amour, president and CEO, said: “This is our maiden drill program on the Bousquet-Odyno Project and we are excited to see that high grades continue at depth below historical drilling on the project. This is a kilometric-sized gold system and high-grade gold has historically been identified closer to surface. Today’s drill results targeted gold mineralization at a vertical depth of 275 metres and is a significant step down from previous high-grade gold intercepts. I am enthusiastic about the potential to expand the known gold system with further drilling. As we know, the Abitibi gold belt is one of the most prolific gold systems in the world and deposits can start at surface and continue to depth for kilometers. We look forward to receiving further assay results from our drill program.”

Based on these encouraging early results, the company further announces that it will increase the drill program by 5,000 metres to a total of 9,000 metres. The program will continue to test high grade zones at depth.

Vanstar Mining Resources is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Quebec at different stages of development. The company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces gold, NI 43-101 October 2019) and a 1% NSR. Vanstar is also earning 75% into the Bousquet-Odyno project located along the Cadillac Break and owns 100% of the Felix property in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65 km East of Amex Perron property), the Amanda property, a 7,306-hectare property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t gold over 3 metres, and the Frida and Eva properties located in the James Bay area.





