Vanstar Mining drills 3.96 g/t gold over 9.0 metres at Bousquet-Odyno, Quebec

17 hours ago Staff Writer
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. [VSR-TSXV; VMNGF-OTC; 1V8-FSE] reported additional results from its drill program at the Bousquet-Odyno project, Quebec. The results received from seven holes to date confirm continuity of mineralization at depth in the main zone of the project and also show additional mineralization outside of the main zone. Hole BO-22-76 returned a 9.0 metres intercept grading 3.96 g/t gold in a zone that is SW of the main zone in a different geological setting and may indicate the beginnings of a new, higher-grade zone.

Holes BO-22-64 through 67 were drilled in the main zone, between the known high-grade zones. Hole BO-22-67 returned an intercept of 18.0 metres grading 1.07 g/t gold, including 6.0 metres of 1.42 g/t gold and 6.6 metres of 1.39 g/t gold. Results from these holes confirm the continuity of mineralization and a possible widening of the mineralized zone at depth just as it was observed in hole 63.

Jean Claude St-Amour, president and CEO, said: “The current drill program is progressing very well and today’s results are improving our understanding of the gold zones on the property. Hole BO-22-76 is interesting as historical drilling in the area had not returned significant results and it is possible that this is a new ore shoot. We plan to follow up with additional drilling in this area. Also of note, holes BO-22-64 through 67 are in a lower-grade area which seems to connect the higher-grade gold shoots of the main zone, allowing for a bulk tonnage target to be developed. Again, more drilling is needed to confirm, but the project’s proximity to infrastructure and operating gold mills would reduce future development capital expenditure.”

Results announced to date represent approximately 2,500 metres of the planned 9,000-metre program. Drilling is ongoing and further results are expected throughout the summer.

Vanstar Mining Resources has properties in northern Quebec at different stages of development. The company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces gold, NI 43-101 October 2019) and a 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar is also earning 75% into the Bousquet-Odyno project located along the Cadillac Break and owns 100% of the Felix property in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65 km East of Amex Perron property), the Amanda property, a 7,306-hectare property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t gold over 3 metres, and the Frida and Eva properties located in the James Bay area.


