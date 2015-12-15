Verde AgriTech Announces District Scale High-Grade Magnetic Rare Earths Discovery in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Share this article

Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) (“Verde” or the “Company”), announces the delineation of a continuous clay hosted rare earth element (“REE”) mineralized zone (“the Zone”) in Alto Paranaíba, Minas Gerais, Brazil, covering ~5,500 hectares (or ~20 square miles) across 13 mineral rights. The Zone was delineated by integrated geological mapping, geochemistry and spectral/geophysical datasets, and confirmed by trench sampling.

Exploration Highlights:

High-grade magnet rare earth tenor across a broad sample base : 75 surface/trench samples average magnetic rare earth oxides (“MREO”) 743 ppm, with 54/75 ≥400 ppm, 22/75≥1,000 ppm and 7/75 ≥1,500 ppm MREO.

: 75 surface/trench samples average magnetic rare earth oxides (“MREO”) 743 ppm, with 54/75 ≥400 ppm, 22/75≥1,000 ppm and 7/75 ≥1,500 ppm MREO. Total rare earths at meaningful surface tenor: Total rare earth oxides (“TREO”) averages 3,532ppm, median 3,148, with peak assays up to 8,930 ppm and 2,182 ppm MREO.

Total rare earth oxides (“TREO”) averages 3,532ppm, median 3,148, with peak assays up to 8,930 ppm and 2,182 ppm MREO. Heavy rare earths confirmed: Top 10 MREO samples carry dysprosium oxide ~35–60 ppm and terbium oxide ~8–13 ppm, reinforcing high coercivity magnet potential alongside NdPr (see Table 1).

Top 10 MREO samples carry dysprosium oxide ~35–60 ppm and terbium oxide ~8–13 ppm, reinforcing high coercivity magnet potential alongside NdPr (see Table 1). Magnet critical balance: Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) typically contribute on average ~19% of TREO within the samples tested, peaking at 24%, with dysprosium and terbium present in higher grade samples — supportive of high coercivity magnet feed.

Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) typically contribute on average ~19% of TREO within the samples tested, peaking at 24%, with dysprosium and terbium present in higher grade samples — supportive of high coercivity magnet feed. Near-term catalyst: Given the significance of the discovery and potential economics, Verde’s Board of Directors is conducting a formal review and will communicate next steps within seven days.

“This discovery demonstrates a rare earth mineralized zone of considerable size and coherence across our mineral rights. The combination of TREO and MREO enrichment highlights a compelling growth opportunity,” commented Cristiano Veloso, Founder and CEO. “We are now preparing to advance the project through a Board review to identify the best path forward to unlocking the project’s full potential.”

Table 1: Top 10 samples by MREO (incl. TREO, Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb)

MREO—dominated by NdPr, with contributions from Dy and Tb—is the core feedstock for high performance permanent magnets used in EV drivetrains, wind turbines and advanced electronics. A coherent, near surface footprint with consistent NdPr tenor is a key early indicator for scale and relevance in the REE value chain.

Beyond the strong NdPr tenor, Verde’s assays demonstrate consistent enrichment in the heavy rare earths dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) that underpin high temperature, high coercivity magnets. In the 10 highest grade MREO trench samples (1,306–2,182 ppm MREO; 6,081–8,930 ppm TREO), dysprosium oxide ranges 35–60 ppm and terbium oxide 8–13 ppm, with standout samples at trench PT-34 pairing >2,100 ppm MREO with dysprosium oxide 53–60 ppm and terbium oxide 12–13 ppm. This persistent Dy/Tb presence alongside elevated NdPr strengthens the overall magnet rare earth basket quality.

The 13 mineral claims are held by Verde and overlap with the Company’s potash resources, which have been a part of the portfolio for more than a decade.

Figure 1: Map of the Mineralized Zone

Board Review and Next Steps

Given the significance of this discovery and its potential economics—and mindful of Verde’s primary mission as a fertilizer company—the Board of Directors has initiated a formal review to determine the optimal path forward, balancing disciplined capital allocation with strategic alternatives, including targeted drilling, staged evaluation, partnerships, or other structures that preserve focus on core operations while maximizing value. As part of this process, the Board welcomes shareholder feedback through the Company’s investor relations channels and expects to issue a comprehensive update and go forward plan within the next seven days (on or before October 13, 2025).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by José Márcio Matta Machado Paixão, Fellow AusIMM, who is a Qualified Person for exploration results under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QAQC

Analyses were performed by SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, Brazil) using lithium-borate fusion with ICP-MS/OES (IMS95A/ICP95A method). The QA/QC program inserted 3 blanks, 3 certified reference materials (CRMs) and 3 field duplicates among 84 total submissions. Relative to the 75 primary samples (SMP), control insertion equates to 12% (each control type 4% vs. SMP count). Analytical performance was monitored using Ce, Dy, La, Nd, Pr, and Y, consistent with JORC-aligned practice.

This news release presents exploration results and does not constitute a mineral resource or reserve estimate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet. For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website: https://verde.ag/en/home.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the significance of exploration results; the potential for economic extraction of rare earth elements; future exploration and development plans; the outcome of the Board of Directors’ review; potential partnerships, strategic alternatives, or value-maximizing structures; the advancement of the project; and the expected timing of further updates. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and interpretations, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration stage projects; the possibility that future exploration results may not support mineral resource or reserve delineation; uncertainties relating to assay and metallurgical results; operational risks inherent in mining; risks associated with maintaining licenses, permits and mineral rights; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; risks related to capital and operating costs; commodity price volatility; financing risks; and other risks described in the Company’s most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release reports exploration results which are preliminary in nature and do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or that any development decision will be made. Mineralization identified to date is not necessarily indicative of future results.

