Vizsla Copper drills 307.5 g/t AgEq over 21.2 metres in Alaska

Share this article

Vizsla Copper Corp. [VCU-TSXV, VCUFF-OTCQB, 97E0-Frankfurt] has announced additional assay results from a three-hole infill drill program targeting the AG Deposit, located at its Palmer copper-zinc VMS project in southeast Alaska.

Assay results from drill holes CMR26-211 and CMR26-215 are reported together with the previously announced results from drill hole CMR26-213 and demonstrate the high-grade silver and zinc mineralization at the AG Deposit, which is one of two deposits included in the Palmer project mineral resource estimate.

Drill hole CMR26-215 intersected high-grade silver mineralization in the central portion of the AG Deposit, including 21.2 metres of grade 307 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) or 9.67% ZnEq (zinc equivalent) (4.79% zinc, 0.14% copper, 116.9 g/t silver and 0.27 g/t gold) from 180 metres down hole. Drill hole CMR26-211 returned 37.2 metres of grade 177.7 g/t AgEq or 5.59% ZnEq (3.62% zinc, 0.16% copper, 26.1 g/t silver and 0.21 g/t gold) from 145.1 metres down hole.

The Palmer Project is an advanced high-grade, polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project with 69 kilometres of road access to tidewater and over US$116 million invested to date. It hosts an updated mineral resource estimate and numerous underexplored targets distributed along more than 15 kilometres of prospective stratigraphy. The company said the project represents a district-scale opportunity with proven mineral endowment and significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries.

Back in April, the company approved a budget of $19.2 million will fund a 10,000-metre diamond drill program utilizing two drill rigs targeting areas for high grade expansion and high potential for new discovery, the company said in a press release.

The AG Deposit hosts an inferred resource of 5.35 million tonnes grading 0.15% copper, 3.88% zinc, 0.80% lead, 110.6 g/t silver, 0.41 g/t gold, and 30% BaSo4 (barite) (3.9% CuEq and 8.8% ZnEq). It is one of two deposits included in a mineral resource estimate dated January, 2025. The 2026 drill results reported in the company’s latest press release are not included in that estimate.

The company intends to update the Palmer project resource estimate in the first quarter of 2027 after receiving all outstanding assays from the 2026 drill program.

“The AG Deposit is an important part of the existing Palmer resource, and these latest results provide additional confidence in the strength and continuity of the mineralization across the central portion of the deposit,’’ said Vizsla Copper Chair and CEO Craig Parry. “With all three drill holes from the 2026 AG infill drill program now complete, we are bringing together a significantly improved data set to refine the geological model and ultimately, to work toward an updated mineral resource estimate for Palmer.”

“These results give us a more complete picture of the central portion of the AG, with strong silver mineralization in CMR26-213 and CMR26-215 and substantial zinc-rich intervals in CMR26-211,’’ added Peter Mercer, Vizsla’s Vice-President, Alaska

On Wednesday, Viszla Copper shares eased 4.3% or $0.05 to $1.12. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $2.68 and 94 cents.

Share this article